LEROY — The comment, “This isn’t working,” followed by laughter was common Friday morning at Pine River High School.
For most of the week, students in Eric Thompson’s outdoor environmental science class were working to create their own set of primitive snowshoes. On Friday, those same students got to see if the research they did and the design they chose were the right ones as they took a quick trek around the practice football and varsity soccer fields on a sunny but chilly January day.
Thompson said the class is project-based and as part of a wilderness survival unit, his students researched different types of primitive snowshoes that could be made and used in a wilderness survival situation. First, the students planned and then they built the snowshoes.
Thompson said students generally run into problems while building their snowshoes and encounter problems once their creations are put to use. One of the goals of the class is to create critical thinkers and problem solvers.
“We end up with all sorts of shapes and designs, Thompson said. “Some students follow examples of others while some try something they have devised on their own. We culminate this project with a walk around our property.”
Pine River senior Luke Fisher was one of the students who tried something different.
The first pair of snowshoes he made broke when he bent them too much to make the rounded end of his primitive winter footwear.
As a result, Fisher said he decided to try something different. He decided to try using a triangle shape for his new snowshoes.
“Snowshoes typically aren’t triangle shaped but I wanted to try it and see if it worked,” he said. “I knew I didn’t want to bend (the wood) again.”
Although he had issues with his binding that kept the snowshoes on his feet, Johnson said his design held up and they didn’t break apart.
During fall 2015, Pine River teacher Eric Thompson was asked if he could come up with an elective class that would get middle school students outside and active. The district decided to move forward with a new outdoor education class for middle school students. Thompson developed a curriculum that included different things such as wilderness survival, primitive fire-starting using flint and steel, learning about different plant species, archery, and snowshoeing.
With the success of the middle school class in fall 2015, it was expanded to include the high school, outdoor environmental science class. Instead of just using snowshoes, for example, the high school class made primitive snowshoes out of sticks and twine and had to use them.
That process played out this week.
Thompson said the class draws upon the things he likes as well as science. It also gives the students a chance to experience all the things the state has to offer.
“It’s really about just having the kids get an opportunity to experiment or to experience all the things that we can do in Michigan,” he said. “It’s just a lot of experiences that I like to provide for the kids.”
Fisher said he likes being outside because it is fun, entertaining, relaxing and something he would like to pursue as a career. He said he would like to pursue a career in wildlife biology.
Although many of the students who take the class don’t necessarily go into an outdoors-related field like Fisher wants to, Thompson said they have an interest in the outdoors from hunting or fishing. Others, however, don’t, but they all seem to enjoy it.
“For some kids, it’s the most challenging class that they have. For others, it’s the stuff they like to do, so it’s pretty easy. It’s enjoyable, but I think it is for every one of them,” Thompson said. “It’s a positive thing and it’s been a terrific thing for our school and our kids. It has for me as well. It’s been very enjoyable and fulfilling.”
