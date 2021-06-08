Have you ever walked through the woods and found a pond in the middle of the wooded area you were exploring? Have you heard the song of frogs coming from the woods in the spring? There is a good chance that you have discovered a vernal pool.
A vernal pool is a tiny ecosystem that contains both living and nonliving organisms. These small ecosystems provide food, water, space and shelter for a variety of plants and animals. Many invertebrates, amphibians and reptiles depend on these areas during the breeding season. Wildlife also use vernal pools as stepping stones to get to other suitable habitats.
Vernal pools can be found in Michigan and throughout the northeastern United States. According to Michigan’s Vernal Pool Mapping and Monitoring Program, there are more than 550 animal species found in vernal pools. Michigan’s vernal pools can contain some of our state’s rare species such as the smallmouth salamander, copper belly watersnake, spotted turtle and Blanding’s turtle.Vernal pools can be very diverse and productive. These specialized ecosystems also help support their surrounding ecosystem.
“Vernal pools are important to wildlife that rely on them for annual breeding,‘ said Julie Crick, Natural Resources Educator for Michigan State University Extension in Roscommon. “Spotted salamanders and wood frogs all make their way back to the same pool each year to breed and migratory birds use them as temporary resting places.‘
Recently, there has been an increased awareness of the environmental significance of vernal pools among scientists. There are no federal or state laws protecting vernal pools. Vernal pools are vulnerable to disturbance and destruction. Currently, the Michigan Natural Features Inventory (a program of Michigan State University Extension) has partnered with many organizations in Michigan to launch the Vernal Pool Patrol program. This is a statewide citizen science effort to identify, monitor and protect vernal pool habitats in Michigan. The information collected by the Vernal Pool Patrol citizen scientists is entered into a statewide database. This data is then used by scientists to help inform and guide management and conservation efforts regarding vernal pools.
What is a vernal pool?
• Vernal pools, also called seasonal pools, are small, shallow depressions that contain water for only part of the year.
• They fill with water in late fall or early spring and are dry by late summer.
• These pools can fill with water from rain, snow, groundwater or flooding.
• They have no connections to permanent water such as ponds, lakes, rivers, streams, etc.
• They do not contain fish.
• They have indicator species.
What is an indicator species?
• The animals living in vernal pools have developed specialized characteristics or adaptations to survive the temporary nature of vernal pools.
• Animals that require or depend on vernal pools for part or all of their life cycle are known as indicator species.
• In Michigan these include animals such as the wood frog, spotted salamander, blue-spotted salamander and invertebrates such as fairy shrimp.
• Indicator species can survive or do better in vernal pools because there are no fish.
The Missaukee Conservation District has joined in the state’s effort to monitor vernal pools within Missaukee County. Our Vernal Pool Patrol team surveyed and collected data from a vernal pool located north of Lake City. The team visited this pool in early May and found evidence of wood frogs. We will also be visiting a potential vernal pool located along Butterfield Creek this month. Once identified, a vernal pool is monitored three different times throughout the spring, summer and fall sessions. It is our goal to identify vernal pools within our county and monitor each one for two to three years.
What does the Vernal Pool Patrol Team do?
• Identify a potential vernal pool to monitor.
• Conduct 2-3 field surveys to determine if the pool is an actual vernal pool.
• Determine the type of vernal pool and vegetation present.
• Determine if the pool is connected to permanent water.
• Determine the pool’s habitat and surroundings.
• Determine pool characteristics:
- measure maximum pool depth
- measure the size of the pool
- measure the water temperature
- determine the water level in the pool at the time of the survey
- determine the substrate in the pool basin when it is dry
- identify the vegetation in the pool
- identify the animals present in the pool
- identify the presence of indicator species
- determine the type of cover for animals in and around the pool
- identify any major disturbances
How can you protect a vernal pool?
While there are currently no state and federal laws that directly protect vernal pools or their surrounding habitat, you can help manage a vernal pool on your property by using the following best management practices for vernal pools:
• Identify the pool and mark it as a no disturbance area at 100 feet from the pool edge.
• Protect the vernal pool basin from erosion and compaction.
• Retain all sources of food and shelter in and around the pool.
• Do not remove or disturb woody debris or touch wildlife, including egg masses, within the pool.
• Retain native vegetation.
• Maintain good water quality by avoiding the application of chemicals near a pool.
• Identify the pool’s surrounding land habitat and mark the area for limited disturbance at 1000 feet from the pool edge.
• Follow the best management practices for forestry.
If you think you might have a vernal pool on your property in Missaukee County that you would like to have monitored or you would like to join the Missaukee Conservation District Vernal Pool team, please contact Andrea Mayer at andrea.mayer@macd.org or 231-839-7193.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.