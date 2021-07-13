Asian carp and the Great Lakes

On a recent trip across the Midwest, I had the opportunity to witness an unfolding ecological catastrophe — the spread of Asian carp. On a hot and humid evening, my cousins and I set out in their flatbottom boat up the Missouri River near Omaha, Nebraska. The large, muddy river is the longest in North America and traces a path from Montana to its confluence with the Mississippi River.
The Missouri River is home to many species of sportfish such as flathead catfish and sauger, as well as endangered pallid sturgeon and threatened American paddlefish. On this night, we set off in hopes of hooking catfish or bass.
After a 10-minute boat ride, we idled the engine and glided toward slow, deep water behind a nearby dike. With a smile, my cousin shouted to “hold on and lookout.‘ He revved the engine and the water exploded. Dozens of carp flew five feet out of the water. Several even landed in the boat and began bouncing at our feet. Many of these fish weighed upwards of 10 lbs.
History of Introduction
Although shocking, this experience is now completely normal on the Missouri River and throughout the Mississippi River Watershed. These jumping fish are silver carp. They are one of four species of carp, all native to Asia, that fall under the moniker “Asian carp.‘ The other three species are bighead carp, grass carp and black carp.
All four species were intentionally brought to the United States in the 1960s and '70s to help improve water quality in fish ponds by controlling aquatic vegetation and algae. Through intentional release and escape, carp began to establish natural populations. By the late 1980s, carp were being found throughout the Mississippi River Watershed.
Current Spread
The species of biggest concern are the bighead and silver carp. Bighead carp are found in 23 states and silver carp are found in 17 states.
In 2002, the Army Corp of Engineers completed construction of an electric barrier in the Chicago Sanitary and Ship Canal 25 miles from Chicago. The barrier was designed to prevent the spread of aquatic nuisance species. That same year, biologists made the alarming discovery that Asian carp, migrating north in the Illinois River, were only 21 miles from the barrier and were within 50 miles of Lake Michigan. Since that time Asian carp have been found beyond the electric barrier and within 8 miles of Lake Michigan.
The Threat to Michigan
According to the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy, the Great Lakes support 823,000 jobs in Michigan that represent nearly 25 percent of Michigan’s payroll. The Great Lakes also support a $7 billion fishing industry across eight U.S. states and two Canadian provinces. Additionally, Great Lakes tourism generates billions of dollars each year from those who spend time on and around lakes and streams.
All of this is under threat if Asian carp reach the Great Lakes and Michigan waters. Asian carp are voracious feeders and can breed multiple times a year. Adults have few natural predators. As a result, they can quickly outcompete native species and disturb habitats. On top of that, their jumping habits and sheer population size can make boating and other water-based activities less enjoyable and even downright dangerous.
What is Being Done
The largest risk of carp being introduced to Lake Michigan is by way of the Chicago Sanitary and Ship Canals that link the Illinois and Des Plaines Rivers with the lake. Two permanent electrical barriers are all that separate the carp from Lake Michigan. Sampling in the Illinois River has found that Asian carp make up 97% of the biomass in some sections of the river. If the appropriate measures are not taken, there is no reason populations of this magnitude could not become established in Lake Michigan.
On January 7, 2021 Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced an agreement that will transfer up to $8 million from Michigan to Illinois to support pre-construction engineering and design of the Brandon Road Ecosystem Project. The project will install additional barriers at the Brandon Road Lock and Dam near Joliet, Illinois. An electric barrier, acoustic deterrent, air bubble curtain and a flushing lock in a newly engineered channel are among the technologies to be deployed as part of the $800 million project to halt the spread of the carp.
Alex Svoboda is the Michigan Agriculture Environmental Assurance Program (MAEAP) Technician for the Osceola-Lake Conservation District, Reed City. He covers Osceola, Clare and the eastern half of Lake County. For more information, contact Alex at 231-465-8012, alex.svoboda@macd.org, or stop by the Osceola-Lake Conservation District office located at 138 W. Upton Ave., Reed City, MI 49677.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.