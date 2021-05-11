Clean up the right way

By Sherry Blaszak
Missaukee Conservation District
• Who: Missaukee County Taxpayers (only)
• When: June 12, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Missaukee County Road Commission, 1199 N. Morey Road, (M-66), Lake City
• What: Chemicals, batteries, fluorescent bulbs, paint, etc.
Old, unusable hazardous products — chemicals (known and unknown), fluorescent bulbs, batteries, oil-based paint, cleaners, fertilizers, glues, herbicides, pesticides, fungicides, metal polish and more. Visit www.missaukeecd.org for more information.
• What: Tires
Missaukee County taxpayers can bring up to 10 tires (including rims) free with a maximum size of 4’ x 12‘ per household. Additional tires are $3 each. The collection is going to be paid for by a Scrap Tire Clean-up grant from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (pending notification). This is the 20th tire collection that’s been sponsored by Missaukee Conservation District. We couldn’t do it without our amazing volunteers.
• What: Mattresses
Mattresses and box springs are $20 each. They will be recycled starting with their disassembly at Bay Area Recycling for Charity’s Kaleva site. Each piece of the mattress and box spring gets recycled. Cloth, binding, metal, fiber — they all get re-used. Much better than landfilling and typically less expensive (especially for a queen and king-sized bed).
• What: On-site Paper Shredding
Now’s the time to get rid of all those confidential papers. Bring them in and you can wait while Ms. Green shreds it right in front of you in their mobile shredding unit. No charge.
What about:
• Electronics aren’t currently being collected. They can be taken to Padnos, 1111 Leeson Avenue, Cadillac. There is a fee for some electronics. A grant is being submitted (again) that, if approved, will provide a year-round electronics collection site. As soon as we receive information, we’ll be happy to share the news.
• Water-based paint (latex) isn’t a hazardous material and can be dried up using a few different methods, so it isn’t taken as hazardous waste. To dispose of it either leave the lid off in a covered area or put kitty litter or sand in the paint. Once the paint has dried the can, with lid on, can be disposed of in your normal trash pick-up.
• Pharmaceuticals — unused over the counter and prescription medications can be properly disposed of with no charge 24/7 at Missaukee County Sheriff Department, 110 S. Pine Street, Lake City; and Lake City Family Pharmacy, 57 N. Morey Road, Lake City, during regular hours of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Wednesday and Friday.
• Used motor oil can be taken to AutoZone, 1042 N. Mitchell, or Wal-mart Auto Center, Cadillac - both take up to 5 gallons per day. Muffler Man, 823 N. Mitchell, Cadillac has no limit on how much they’ll take.
• Plastic shopping bags — these can be taken to Walmart or
Meijer.
• Returnable beverage cans or bottles — can be returned to a local store for a refund of their deposit. Missaukee County Recycling Center and Lake Missaukee Fire Department, 702 1st Street, Lake City will also accept them, however, no deposit refund will be given.
• Trash can be disposed of at the Missaukee County Recycling Center during normal operating hours only using specially marked trash bags that have been purchased from A&L, McNally’s, Missaukee Conservation District and Missaukee County Recycling Center. They are very reasonably priced at $5 each, 5 for $20 and 10 for $35. Recyclers have less trash.
The full garbage bags then get brought back to the Missaukee County Recycling Center, by you, for disposal.
• Boat shrink wrap recycling takes place through a partnership with Michigan Recycling Coalition and Dr. Shrink. Bags are purchased for $10, used shrink wrap (minus belts, metals, etc.) get placed in a bag and taken to the Missaukee County Recycling Center during normal working hours by August 25. Have more than 15 bags? Go to www.missaukeecd.org/recycle to register your facility to have the bags picked up.
Missaukee Township Clean-ups that we know of currently:
If you don’t see yourself listed, please call your township or city clerk to ask if one is available. Appliances without freon, steel, batteries are accepted. No tires household trash, toxic waste or commercial dumping accepted.
• Forest Township Taxpayers — ONLY, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, May 15, Forest Township Hall, 1181 N. Decker Road, Lake City.
• Caldwell Township Taxpayers— ONLY, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 2, Caldwell Township Hall, 7313 W. Rhoby Road, Manton.
• Norwich Township Taxpayers ONLY, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, June 12, Norwich Township Hall, 4551 E. Moorestown Road, Moorestown
• Missaukee County Recycling Center — regular operating hours are Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Starting Tuesday, June 1 and going through Saturday, September 4 the McRC will also be open Tuesday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. It will be closed Saturday, July 3. The location is 6240 W. Sanborn Road, Lake City. Everyone is welcome to use the McRC regardless of where they live — in the county or out of the county.
Accepted items are Numbers 1-5 container shaped plastics, No. 7 container-shaped plastics, newspaper, office paper, shredded paper, cardboard, boxboard, vinyl siding, metals of all types, books, magazines, and bottle-shaped glass of all colors.
Cardboard, paper and No. 1 plastics are sold to companies in Michigan; other plastics are sold to either a company in Canada or Indiana. Vinyl siding is recycled in Dowagiac. Glass is taken to American Waste, Traverse City, to be used for landfill roads and vapor barrier.
We are helping customers sort their own recyclables into the appropriate containers at the McRC under the guidance of staff, maintaining a 6-foot distance. This procedure has allowed us to remain open under COVID19 safe guidelines while continuing to provide recycling services.
Sherry Blaszak is the District Manager for the Missaukee Conservation District. For more information about recycling, volunteering, programs and partnerships, contact Sherry at 231.839.7193, sherry.blaszak@macd.org, or stop by the Missaukee Conservation District, 6180 W. Sanborn Road, Lake City.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.