It’s time to think about getting ready for spring yard clean-up and summer gardens. Missaukee Conservation District, as well as the Osceola-Lake Conservation District, have another great opportunity to get you outside soaking up the vitamin D and breathing fresh, clean air! How about adding a native plant garden to your landscape?
Why Go Native?
We all set out to landscape our property with the best of intentions, however, some of the plants available in nurseries are alien species from other countries or other parts of our country and considered invasive here in Northern Michigan. Invasive plant species not only interrupt the food web among native animal species but also have become pests hard to eradicate. These invasive species outcompete native species for space, light, and nutrients needed to grow and degrade habitat in our remaining natural areas.
What are the Benefits of Going Native?
There is a variety of reasons to create native plant gardens, but let’s be simplistic here for a moment; one of the best reasons to go native? Native plants are BEAUTIFUL! Many native plants offer showy flowers, produce abundant and colorful fruits and seeds, and showcase gorgeous seasonal changes in colors from the pale, thin greens of early spring, to the vibrant yellows and reds of autumn.
Once established, native garden areas require little to no maintenance. This means less mowing and, because native plants are adapted to the local environmental conditions, they require far less water, saving time and money.
Native gardens create a healthier living environment for humans. Well-manicured lawns and mulched landscapes are notorious for requiring large amounts of artificial fertilizers and synthetic chemical pesticides and herbicides. By choosing native plants for your landscaping, you are not only helping wildlife, but you are creating a healthier place for yourself, your family and your community.
Landscaping with native plants can also help to combat climate change. In addition to the reduced noise and carbon pollution from lawn mower exhaust, many native plants are effective at storing the greenhouse gas carbon dioxide.
Lastly, native plants provide vital habitat for birds and many other species of wildlife. The colorful array of butterflies and moths are all dependent on specific native plant species. Native plants provide nectar for pollinators including hummingbirds, native bees, butterflies, moths, and bats. They provide protective shelter for many mammals as well. The native nuts, seeds, and fruits produced by these plants offer essential foods for all forms of wildlife
Seedling sales are winding down with order deadlines fast approaching or already passed and the trees will soon all be nestled in their new homes in the ground. Orders are being taken for native wildflower kits and flats through May 11 in Osceola-Lake and May 28 in Missaukee with a pick-up date of June 4 in both locations!
Native Plant Sale
Friday, June 4 is the date for both Conservation District native plant sales. In Missaukee, pick up will be from 1 to 6 p.m. at the Missaukee Conservation District Community Room, 6180 W. Sanborn Road, Lake City. Orders are being taken until May 28 and there is a nice selection of both native plant garden kits and single species flats to choose from. Information on each item is available online at www.missaukeecd.org/nativeplants. Garden kits and single species flats must be ordered by May 28; there will also be a variety of single species flats, quarts, and bagged shrubs available for walk-in purchase as well on June 4.
In Osceola-Lake, pick up will be from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Reed City Depot, 200 N Chestnut Street in Reed City. To place an order, call the office at 231.465.8012. An order form and plant list is also available online at mecostacd.org. There will be a “Landscape Friendly Native Plants‘ presentation at the Reed City Location as well on June 4. Kathy Fiebig of the Evart Garden Club, will highlight showy native plants and the benefits of going with native plants.
What’s Available?
Knowing all the benefits of bringing a natural landscape to your property, how could you go wrong in choosing native plants? For those of you just starting out in native plant gardening, Missaukee Conservation District has seven different garden kits to choose from. The garden kits are well suited for a 4’ x 10’ coverage area and contain 38 plugs consisting of 12-18 different species. Each kit also comes with a recommended planting design and guidelines for creating your perfect garden space. Kits include: Rain Garden, Monarch Way Station, Wildflower, Pollinator, Shoreline, Butterfly and Wetland. Please visit www.missaukeecd.org/nativegardens for a detailed description of each garden kit.
Single species flats will be available by special request only. If there is a species you are interested in, please call our office and we will check on availability and cost for you.
Workshop: Creating a Natural Shoreline with Native Plants
On Saturday, May 1 from 9 a.m. to 10:30 p.m., Garrett Noyes of Birdsfoot Native Nursery will lead the workshop and focus on planting native species on lakeshores and streambanks to reduce runoff and erosion, improve habitat, and add interest to inhabited shorelines. Topics will include species selection, site preparation, and maintenance. Cost for the workshop is $10 for Missaukee County landowners and $15 for non-landowners. However, as a result of a generous donation received from a Missaukee lakeshore property owner, the first 20 Missaukee County lakeshore property owners to register WILL ATTEND FOR FREE! Register for the workshop on our website at www.missaukeecd.org or by calling our office at 231.839.7193.
Michelle Hill is the Missaukee Conservation District Program Coordinator. For more information call 231.839.7193 or email michelle.hill@macd.org.
