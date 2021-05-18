Conservation Districts are always looking to help guide landowners through creating conservation practices to benefit their land. Regardless of the size of the property, there are practices you can employ to benefit the environment and wildlife on your lands. Conservation district programs and funding are designed to help larger parcels of lands. If you are not a large property owner, don’t despair, there are some simple practices you can utilize to improve a smaller property. Contact your local conservation district to talk with natural resource professionals on the potential of improving your property.
“One of the first conditions of happiness is that the link between man and nature shall not be broken.‘ — Leo Tolstoy
Removing Invasive Species
A great opportunity for property owners to add additional conservation improvements is to rid their property of invasive species. At one time or another, an enormous number of non-native species have been imported into the United States. These non-native species can cause environmental harm and can outcompete native species. Common invasive species in Michigan include autumn olive and multiflora rose. Both of these species can spread quickly, turning a large area into a monoculture of degraded habitat. Property owners that remove invasive species have a great opportunity to turn that area back into native habitat. Native habitat will always benefit your local ecosystem and local wildlife. There are a lot of other invasive species that you should be on the lookout for, the species listed just happen to be very prevalent throughout Michigan. Additional invasive species information can be found through Cooperative Invasive Species Management Areas (CISMA).
Stop Mowing the Lawn
Property owners mow an awful lot of grass to have that manicured lawn. Smaller property owners can certainly benefit from decreasing their lawn size and adding a few pockets of diverse habitat. I have young kids and like to keep a nice area for the kids to play in. Over time, it is my intent to slowly convert my mowed areas to tree, shrub and pollinator plantings. Using pesticides and fertilizers on lawns can also have negative consequences in your conservation efforts. Smaller properties in residential areas could focus their improvement efforts on attracting birds. Dogwoods (red-osier, silky and gray) are a common species that are utilized by hundreds of bird species. A pollinator or tall grass prairie planting can also be incorporated into a corner of your property.
Planting Trees and Shrubs
This is probably the easiest practice to get addicted to. Most parcels of land have the opportunity to add additional tree and shrub species. Diversity of the trees and shrubs being planted should take high priority. The emerald ash borer, responsible for killing millions of ash trees, was a reminder for Michiganders to have adequate diversity in their plantings. Even in areas with forest, shade tolerant shrubs can be added to provide additional food and cover. Winterberry is an excellent understory tree that produces red berries that are visible in the winter months. Another great option is to add conifers to an area that has none. These provide food, nesting sites and thermal cover. Instead of installing a fence to separate neighbors, plant a living screen of spruce. Spruce keeps their branches down to ground level if planted at a sufficient spacing.
Maybe your land is all mature forest, creating open pockets to reset succession would prove to be beneficial to wildlife. Larger misshapen trees could also be girdled to create wildlife trees. To increase diversity, take an inventory of trees in your area and then add species that aren’t present. Tamarack is a native species that is more common in northern Michigan, but this area is included in its native range. Research should be done to match the tree to the specific site conditions.
Use Native Wildflowers
If you have flower beds at your home, start using native Michigan species. Native wildflowers are well adapted to this area and are low maintenance. They can require less water and pesticides to manage. Native wildflowers can be very showy and should not be overlooked when planning a flower garden. Native wildflowers have also evolved with our native pollinators, providing habitat and food for these species.
Add Water
Adding a water source to your landscape can also benefit wildlife. Wildlife needs food, cover and water. Of the three, water is usually the easiest to add. A 40-gallon landscape tub buried and level with the ground is a cost-effective way to provide water. Be sure to leave a branch in the tub to allow critters to escape if they have accidentally fallen in.
Your Local Conservation District
Supporting your local conservation district is also a great way to support conservation. If you don’t own property and want to be part of conservation, districts are always looking for volunteers to help with Household Hazardous Waste collection, tire and electronics collection, or a variety of other programs. Maybe you would like to become a lifetime sponsor of your local conservation district, our efforts stay local and we are a great organization to promote conservation. Thank you for supporting local conservation efforts.
Mark Sweppenheiser is the District Manager for Osceola-Lake Conservation District. For more information, contact him at 231-465-8012, mark.sweppenheiser@macd.org or stop by the Osceola-Lake Conservation District Office at 138 W. Upton, Suite 2, Reed City.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.