United States Department of Agriculture Natural Resource Conservation Service
A buffer is a patch of vegetation typically planted or installed near environmentally sensitive areas. Conservation buffers, also known as wildlife corridors, windbreaks, and filter strips, serve as an essential part of protecting our soil, water, air and wildlife habitat. These practices protect our resources, provide protection from wind and water-induced erosion, provide wildlife habitat and give beauty to our landscapes. The purpose of this article is to provide information about planning and designing conservation buffers to fit the needs of the land and landowners.
One of the primary reasons people establish buffers is to improve water quality. The planted grasses and other vegetation slow runoff waters allowing sediments to settle. Buffers are typically planned or installed to protect sensitive areas near cropland, grazing land or forest land. Sometimes buffers can serve more than one function. A buffer can enhance aquatic habitat, provide protection from wind and snow, and provide income sources. A lot of factors are considered when planning and designing conservation buffers. To simplify the planning process, breaking it down into multiple steps works well. Considerations of the buffer planning process include the function, location, and structure of design types.
Buffers may not work as intended if they are designed without taking into account the landscape's function and location, such as soil types and slope. The type of design needs to fit the landscape to provide the desired benefits to protect our resources.
Conservation Planning with USDA-NRCS
During the planning process, most types of conservation buffers are developed using the following seven-step planning process. Your local USDA-NRCS and Conservation District staff has employees available to help you with this process.
- Identify the problems and opportunities
- Determining objectives
- Inventorying resources
- Analyzing resources
- Developing alternatives
- Evaluating alternatives and making decisions
- Implementing the plan
- Evaluating the plan
Buffers function to increase habitat for wildlife, restore the connection between vegetation, reduce soil disturbance, and protecting sensitive areas. Designing a buffer takes a lot of considerations. I will attempt to list some of these based on the design.
When planning to design a corridor or connection between two different woodlots, some key design features are as follows to enhance biodiversity: Locating the corridors along routes animals would typically take to migrate or disperse from a field to bedding cover. Similarity in vegetation between the corridors is beneficial, trying to avoid areas that were historically not connected. Buffers that are planted to reduce sediment and are intended to remove suspended sediments before they enter sensitive areas. This type of buffer is a last resort and should follow possible strategies to reduce the transport of sediments before they happen. A good example of such practice would be planting cover crops or leaving residue on the ground after harvests. Buffers that reduce soil erosion and increase productivity remove water runoff energy and improve soil quality. Herbaceous wind barriers are a good conservation practice to reduce soil erosion.
In conclusion, providing corridors for wildlife or planting trees to serve as field borders can be fun and enjoyable for the whole family. Installing conservation on the land includes many more practices than listed in this article. Working with your local USDA-NRCS field office is a good place to start a conservation plan to install conservation practices.
The United States Department of Agriculture Natural Resource Conservation Service (USDA-NRCS) has additional conservation practices and technical assistance to assist landowners with erosion concerns. The Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP) and Conservation Stewardship Program (CSP) provides individuals engaged in livestock, crop, or forest production opportunities to address resource concerns. EQIP & CSP applications can be accepted anytime, submission deadlines are set annually. For additional information please contact your local USDA NRCS field office.
Jeff Fewless is the USDA-NRCS Acting District Conservationist working with the Osceola-Lake Conservation District. You can reach him at 231-465-8011 or email jeff.fewless@usda.gov.
