Departments of Natural Resources in three Great Lakes states are asking for assistance from hunters as biologists strive to learn more about the numbers of grouse that have been exposed to or infected with West Nile Virus. Hunters can help by sharing parts of their birds with their state’s DNR.
Michigan’s DNR is requesting bird remains from Dickinson, Iron, Marquette, Chippewa, Luce and Mackinaw counties in the Upper Peninsula and from Alpena, Montmorency, Presque Isle, Missaukee, Ogemaw and Roscommon counties in the Lower Peninsula.
Hunters can assist by collecting blood samples to return to the DNR along with the breasted-out carcass of the birds and harvest information. Kits are available to help hunters with the submission of bird remains. Kits consist of instructions, blood collection strips, a bag for each bird’s carcass, disposable gloves and an index card with a sample number hunters can keep for their records. The kits can be obtained by contacting Julie Melotti at melottij@michigan.gov or by calling 517-336-5042.
The carcasses can be dropped off at any DNR wildlife field office. Hunters can wait and return the carcasses at season’s end, but the birds should be frozen until that time.
This year will mark the second year of the collaborative study. The study is being conducted by the Departments of Natural Resources in Michigan, Wisconsin and Minnesota and by the Southeastern Cooperative Wildlife Disease Study.
West Nile Virus has been a topic of increasing concern after biologists in Pennsylvania found evidence the virus might be affecting grouse numbers in marginal habitats there, Michigan DNR officials said. In 2017, West Nile Virus was detected in 12 Michigan grouse.
West Nile Virus was first detected in a lone Michigan grouse in 2002. In 2017, presence of the virus was confirmed in 13 birds, and an additional six cases were discovered in 2018.
Melotti said that by testing birds from key areas of Michigan, the department hopes “to learn the extent to which ruffed grouse are being exposed to West Nile Virus and how it may be affecting them.‘ She added that hunter assistance will be important to the study’s success.
There is currently no evidence that hunters can contract the virus by handling an infected bird or by eating a properly cooked bird.
Michigan DNR officials were hoping to receive 400 grouse samples from the selected counties in the Upper Peninsula and northern Lower Peninsula. They received 209. Analysis of the birds turned in last year is continuing, but results should be available by early fall.
