I am always amazed by the things I come across when working in the field. I particularly enjoy meeting with landowners who know what makes their property unique. From rare plant species to 150-year-old barns, or small, clear streams that serve as the headwaters of our region’s major rivers, every property has hidden treasures to uncover.
No matter the property, landowners are always particularly excited about their flowers. Especially when they attract lots of pollinators. I share in their excitement. Unfortunately, I often encounter the following situation.
A landowner will tell me they have an amazing wildflower patch or a beautiful flowering bush. They aren’t sure what the flowers are, but they always see lots of bees visiting them.
Upon investigating the flowers with the landowner we make the disappointing discovery that the field of wildflowers consists mostly of invasive spotted knapweed. Or that the lovely flowering bush is an invasive Japanese honeysuckle. While they do in fact have many flowers and there may be many bees visiting them, these species often do more harm than good by displacing native species that pollinators need to thrive.
The problem with invasive species
A common misconception that I encounter when visiting with landowners is that if a plant has lots of flowers it must be great for pollinators. Unfortunately, just because something flowers doesn’t mean it is good to have around. This is especially true of invasive species.
Invasive species are organisms that are typically not native to an area but can quickly adapt, reproduce and outcompete native species. In doing so they can significantly alter entire ecosystems and can harm native plants, wildlife and even the economy.
Some species that have wreaked havoc in Michigan include autumn olive, Japanese knotweed, phragmites and purple loosestrife. These species take over vast areas of the landscape and displace native plants. If left unchecked, these invaders can quickly become the only species present.
What do pollinators need?
In Michigan, thousands of native pollinator species rely on flowering plants. This includes 450 species of native bees, more than 400 butterflies and moths, five species of hummingbirds, and countless beetles, flies and wasps. Even small mammals utilize pollen and nectar as a food source.
Pollinator diets vary widely between species. Some feed exclusively on nectar and pollen, others consume insects, seeds and fruits. Since many plant species only bloom for a short time during the year, pollinators need multiple plant species to fulfill their nutritional requirements. Some of the best pollinator habitats contain a diversity of species that bloom at different times from early spring through fall. As one species of plant stops flowering, another species begins to bloom, ensuring a steady food supply.
Once invasive species have taken over an area there is less space for native plants to grow. As a result, there are fewer opportunities for native pollinators to feed. For example, the Japanese honeysuckle mentioned earlier provides many flowers. However, they only last through the spring and early summer. This can make feeding difficult for pollinator species whose life cycles do not coincide with the Japanese honeysuckle’s blooming period and for those that are not adapted to feed on its flowers.
Propagating native species
One way to ensure that you don’t unknowingly bring invasive plants to your property is to do a little research before purchasing flowers, shrubs and wildflower seeds. Plant only native species and stay away from imported plants. Not only are native plants well adapted to the local environment, native wildlife will also be able to utilize them.
If you’re looking specifically for ornamental plants, make sure that they are not classified as invasive species in Michigan. Many invasive species including honeysuckles and Japanese barberry were intentionally brought to the U.S. as decorative landscape plants. They quickly escaped and have become established all across the Midwest, causing extensive ecosystem damage.
Get to know your plants
As a landowner, it is important to know what species of plants are living on your property. If you’re unsure if a plant is invasive or would like assistance selecting native species that will grow well on your property contact your local Conservation District.
While often difficult to fully eradicate, invasive species can be controlled if caught early. Once established, some species will require time-consuming mechanical and chemical treatment to remove.
For more information on invasive species in Michigan visit the North Country Cooperative Invasive Species Management Area (NCCISMA) website at www.northcountryinvasives.org/.
Alex Svoboda is the Michigan Agriculture Environmental Assurance Program (MAEAP) Technician for the Osceola-Lake Conservation District, Reed City. He covers Osceola, Clare and the eastern half of Lake counties. For more information, contact Alex at 231-465-8012, alex.svoboda@macd.org, or stop by the Osceola-Lake Conservation District office located at 138 W Upton Ave., Reed City, MI 49677.
