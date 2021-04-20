Climate change, eco-friendly, sustainable, organic, recyclable, biodegradable, zero carbon, global warming and green or clean energy are some of the buzzwords used today that relate to environmental action. These same words were also relevant 51 years ago when the first Earth Day was observed on April 22, 1970. The first Earth Day marked the beginning of environmental awareness and action by the public. Earth Day is celebrated every year on April 22. While we set aside a day each year to celebrate our planet and the need to protect it, we should celebrate Earth Day every day. Many Earth Day activities focus on reusing, reducing, and recycling as well as conserving our resources. These same activities should be done every day to have a greater impact on the environment.
Earth Day was organized by Senator Gaylord Nelson and environmental activist John McConnel. It was created to bring environmental issues such as, air and water pollution, to the forefront and to increase the public's awareness of how human activity can negatively change the environment. According to Senator Nelson “Earth Day kicked off the Environmental Decade with a bang.‘ The Environmental Protection Agency, the Clean Air Act, the Water Quality Improvement Act, and the Endangered Species Act were all created due in part to environmental activism sparked by Earth Day.
In the 1970s Earth Day’s original focus was primarily to increase public awareness about environmental issues and to inspire local action which led to legislative change. In 1990 Earth Day went global and brought environmental issues to the world stage. It’s celebrated in 193 countries; environmental civic awareness and environmental action is still the main focus.
Each year Earth Day is given a theme or area of focus. This year’s theme is “Restore our Earth‘ and emphasizes climate change, emerging green technologies and restoring the world’s ecosystems. The Earth Day Network organizes Earth Day campaigns to educate the public about current environmental issues and inspires the public to take environmental action in their community. You can find out more about this year’s campaigns by visiting the Earth Day Network at https://www.earthday.org/earth-day-2021/.
Ways to Celebrate Earth Day at Home:
Turn off the lights - conserve electrical energy by using only what you need.
Do a home energy audit using the resources at
https://www.energystar.gov/campaign/myEnergyStar.
Limit water usage - turn off the water while brushing your teeth or take a shorter shower.
Visit the EPA’s WaterSense page to learn more about using water efficiently
https://www.epa.gov/watersense/our-water.
Reduce, Reuse, Recycle - before throwing away an item determine if it can be recycled, reused or donated. Visit https://www.missaukeecd.org/recycling to find out more about recycling in Missaukee County.
Perform a waste audit and learn how to reduce the amount of waste that goes into a landfill using this resource https://stlcityrecycles.com/in-home-waste-audit/.
Learn the basics of composting - start a home compost pile using this resource https://www.epa.gov/recycle/composting-home.
Plant a tree - select the best tree for your yard and learn how to plant a tree by visiting https://www.arborday.org/celebrate/tree-planting.cfm.
Start a pollinator garden - using this guide select native plants that attract insect pollinators https://www.pollinator.org/guides. Order your native plant 36 plug kit from Missaukee Conservation District by May 28 at www.missaukeecd.org or drop by the office June 4 from 1 to 6 pm to choose from single species containers.
Ways to Celebrate Earth Day Digitally
Explore Project Learning Tree’s Earth Day activities. http://www.plt.org/educator-tips/earth-day-2021/
Sign Up for Earth School and perform quests about our natural world. https://ed.ted.com/earth-school
Watch a virtual Earth Day celebration. https://www.nationalgeographic.com/pages/article/earthdayeve
Check out the Environmental Protection Agency's Earth Day page. https://www.epa.gov/earthday
Find a citizen science project that you can do. https://www.noaa.gov/education/stories/countdown-to-earth-day-noaa-unlocks-citizen-science-project-of-day
Register for NASA’s Earth Day Event to get access to their Earth Day online content. https://nasa-external-ocomm.app.box.com/s/jbcez546tl3ubchv4hf66v1h3b1wu1rb
Ways to Celebrate Earth Day in Missaukee County:
Missaukee County youth can pick up an Earth Day Activity Kit at the Ardis Missaukee District Library, 210 South Canal Street, Lake City, April 22 from 3:30 pm to 5:00 pm. Supplies are limited to 25.
Go on a nature walk at the Missaukee Conservation District Nature Trail, 6180 W. Sanborn Road, Lake City. See if you can find the 2 geocaches on the trail and visit our Little Free Library. Check out Project Learning Tree’s suggestion for nature walks https://www.plt.org/educator-tips/nature-walk-activities.
Volunteer for Missaukee Conservation District’s events by visiting https://www.missaukeecd.org/volunteering.
Sign up for the Missaukee Conservation District Spring 2021 Stream Monitoring taking place May 14, 2021. Find out more information at https://www.missaukeecd.org/ streammonitoring or contact Michelle at michelle.hill@macd.org or 231.839.7193.
Start collecting household hazardous waste to be collected June 12, 2021 from 9 am to 1 pm at the Missaukee County Road Commission (Missaukee County taxpayers only). Find out what items will be collected here https://www.missaukeecd.org/householdhazardouswaste.
Andrea is the education coordinator for Missaukee Conservation District. Please contact her at Missaukee Conservation District 231.839.7193 or at andrea.mayer@macd.org if you have questions.
