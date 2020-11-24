Giving Nature for Christmas

O Christmas Tree, O Christmas Tree
No surprise, Wexford and Missaukee Counties produce a lot of Christmas trees. Locals refer to Lake City as the “Christmas Tree Capital‘ because of the millions of Christmas trees produced annually. But did you know that Missaukee County is ranked FIRST in the state and 3rd in the country when it comes to market value of cultivated Christmas trees? Wexford County places a close second in the state.
How Lovely Are Thy Branches
So where did this tradition of bringing live trees into the house and decorating them come from? Going way back, the evergreens were used symbolically in ancient Egypt and Rome where people hung the bows over their doors and windows believing that they would keep away witches, ghosts, evil spirits, and illness.
Another story says that in the late to middle ages, Germans and Scandinavians placed evergreen trees inside their homes or just outside their doors to show their hope that spring would soon come. Still, others believe that Martin Luther originally began the Christmas tree tradition. It is said that as he walked toward his home one winter evening, preparing a sermon, he was awed by the brilliance of stars twinkling through the evergreens. To recreate this image for his family at home, he brought a tree into the house and wired its branches with lighted candles.
The modern-day Christmas tree tradition however dates to 16th century Germany when devout Christians brought decorated trees into their homes. It was common to decorate the trees inside and out with roses, apples, or colored paper. If trees were scarce, some would build Christmas pyramids of wood and decorate them with evergreen boughs and candles.
The German settlers of Pennsylvania were thought to be the first to bring the Christmas tree tradition to America, having community trees in their settlements as early as 1747. The first record of a Christmas tree on display in a home in America was in the 1830s also by the German settlers of Pennsylvania. By the 1890s Christmas ornaments were arriving from Germany and Christmas tree popularity was on the rise around the United States. The rise of electricity brought about the much safer Christmas lights making it possible for the trees to glow for days on end. Christmas trees began to appear in town squares across the country and having a Christmas tree in the home had become an American tradition.
Deck the Halls… Following Social Distancing Procedures of Course
Evergreens can be used for so much more than just Christmas trees around the holidays. Just search Pinterest for “Giving Nature for Christmas‘ and literally thousands of ideas pop up for anything from tree ornaments made from tree cookie slices or pinecones, Christmas potpourri, twig stars, garland, wreaths, you name it they can tell you how to make it.
In this year of stay-at-home orders, lockdowns, and social distancing wouldn’t it be nice to be able to join a few friends for a cozy night of fellowship and holiday craft making? Missaukee Conservation District’s Holiday Centerpiece Workshop is one place to do just that. Missaukee CD has joined with Arletta’s Flowers and Gifts, Lake City for this one-night workshop where you will make your very own festive holiday centerpiece. All the greens, decorations, and other materials you need will be provided; just bring yourself and your friends for a night of holiday cheer. The workshop will be held in-person following proper social distancing procedures on December 10th from 6 to 9 p.m. in the Community Room, 6180 W. Sanborn Road, Lake City. Due to COVID-19, masks will be required, and we will not be able to provide food or drink but feel free to bring your own. Space will be limited for this first-time workshop, so call the Missaukee CD office at 231.839.7193 or go to the website www.missaukeecd.org to register by December 3. The cost of the workshop is $35. The workshop will go virtual if necessary due to COVID-19 policies. Stay tuned to the Missaukee CD Facebook page for updates.
Good Tidings We Bring…
Many of us are looking forward to this holiday season bringing an end to a crazy year and hopefully ringing in a new year to get us back on track. Keep your eye on your mailbox in January for the 2021 Tree Sale Catalog. Once again, the tree sale will be held at the Missaukee County Road Commission at 1199 N. Morey Road, Lake City. The sale will take place from 10 am to 6 pm on Friday, April 30, 2021 and Saturday, May 1, 2021 from 9 am to 12 pm. The order deadline is Friday, April 16, 2021. If you would like to be sure you are on the mailing list for our tree sale catalog call our office at 231.839.7193.
Good Tidings for Christmas and a Happy New Year
The entire staff here at the Missaukee Conservation District would like to wish you and your family a wonderful and safe holiday season. Remember to follow us on Facebook to keep up with current happenings and events. Bring on 2021!
Michelle Hill is the Program Coordinator for the Missaukee Conservation District. For more information about the holiday centerpiece workshop or the 2021 tree sale, contact 231.839.7193 or michelle.hill@macd.org.
