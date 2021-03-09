March is Reading Month, but March also represents the beginning of the spring thaw, as well as the return of migratory birds such as Canada Geese and Sandhill Cranes. In celebration of reading month, Aldo Leopold’s, book A Sand County Almanac, deserves a place on your reading list. Leopold understood that there was value in promoting both human and biological diversity. This is highlighted in his book as he talks about conservation, wildlife management and developing a concept of land ethics.
Who is Aldo Leopold?
Leopold is associated with the modern-day ecological and conservation movement that started in the early 1900s. He was an author, philosopher, professor, forester, naturalist, conservationist, and environmentalist. He is considered the father of wildlife management and conservation. Leopold grew up in Iowa, studied forestry at Yale, and started his career as a forester in the Southwest. As a forester, he helped designate the Gila Wilderness Area in New Mexico as our nation’s first wilderness area. His career later took him to Wisconsin where he became a Game Management professor and an Arboretum Research Director at the University of Wisconsin. The early life and career experiences of Leopold lead him to develop an ecological ethic known as Leopold’s “Land Ethic‘ and is described in his book A Sand County Almanac. Leopold believed in preservation and advocated for the management of wildlife and habitats by both public and private landowners. According to the Aldo Leopold Foundation, Leopold defined the science of wildlife management as "the art of making land produce sustained annual crops of wild game for recreational use." Leopold also considered wildlife management to be a technique for restoring and maintaining diversity in the environment.
What is Land Ethic?
Leopold’s “Land Ethic‘ essay examines our relationship to the land and calls for a moral responsibility to the natural world. This includes the concept of caring about our interactions with the land, each other and how that relationship can be strengthened. According to Leopold "when we see the land as a community to which we belong, we may begin to use it with love and respect.‘ Land ethics is a moral code of conduct about how we should treat the land and looks at how humans interact with all parts of the natural world such as soil, water, plants, and animals. Leopold believed that contact with the land was essential for establishing ecologically literate citizens.
A Sand County Almanac
Leopold wrote his collection of essays in A Sand County Almanac over a span of 12 years, beginning in the late 1930s. In the forward of his book Leopold states “Like winds and sunsets, wild things were taken for granted until progress began to do away with them.‘ His essays examine how our nation’s land and wildlife were exploited in the late 1800s to early 1900s. The book includes essays about how our natural world changes through the months of the year and includes his famous “Land Ethic‘ essay. This essay looks at the philosophical issues related to wildlife management. In the book’s section, “Sketches Here and There‘, Leopold writes about his experience with nature across the United States and how these experiences helped form his views on conservation. The book also highlights the importance of preserving our natural resources for future generations and includes many sketches done by Leopold.
The Aldo Leopold Foundation
The Aldo Leopold Foundation was founded by Leopold’s children in 1982 and is located in Baraboo, WI. According to the ALF it was formed as a conservation organization that works to inspire an ethical relationship between people and nature through Leopold’s work. This organization historically preserves Leopold’s farm as well as conserving his land, which includes pines, prairies, and floodplain forests that Leopold helped reestablish. The foundation also focuses on community education and cultivating leadership through conservation. More information about the ALF can be found at this website www.aldoleopold.org/about/.
Leopold Week
The ALF celebrates Leopold Week this year from March 5 to March 14. This is a week of celebration where people and organizations come together to celebrate Leopold and his Land Ethic. This year the ALF will be hosting a free virtual speaker series called “Building an Ethic of Care‘ during Leopold Week. For more information on this series and to register for the speaker series visit www.aldoleopold.org/news-events/calendar/leopold-week/.
The Leopold Education Project
The Leopold Education Project uses Leopold’s writings as a way to teach environmental education. It is an interdisciplinary environmental education curriculum for middle and high school students that can be adapted for use by adults, families, and elementary-aged children. According to the LEP, “Its goal is to create an ecologically literate citizenry by heightening student awareness of the natural world; fine-tuning the skills necessary to read the landscape; and instilling a love, admiration, and respect for the land so that each individual may develop a personal land ethic.‘ The objectives of the program are:
* To share Aldo Leopold’s “Land Ethic, his legacy, and his writings with educators, students, and families.
* To instill in learners, through direct experience, an appreciation and respect of the natural world so they may develop a positive relationship with the land.
* To advance learners' scientific understanding of the land community’s natural processes so that they may make informed decisions about conservation and land use issues.
* To advance learners' critical thinking skills through hands-on/minds-on activities.
The Missaukee Conservation District will be hosting a Leopold Education Project Workshop on June 14, 2021. This workshop is open to teachers, environmental educators, home school parents, scout groups, and anyone else interested in conservation. For more information and to register please visit missaukeecd.org.
Andrea is the Education Coordinator for Missaukee Conservation District. Please contact her at Missaukee Conservation District 231.839.7193 or at andrea.mayer@macd.org if you have questions about The Leopold Education Workshop.
