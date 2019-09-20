Thirty-five. That’s the number of visits we’ve made to Ontario’s Quetico Provincial Park. There’s 1.2 million acres of wilderness to explore and the occasional canoe traveler is the only trace of civilization we’ll encounter. No roads, buildings, motor boats, sign posts, or wifi — just hundreds of lakes and streams set in a vast area of forest and wetland.
By the time we finish the 600 mile drive around Lake Superior and then continue on another hundred miles west we are so ready to settle into our canoe and go. As we carry packs over the first portage taking us from Nym Lake to Batchewaung Lake, we are surprised to find mud in areas that are usually dry — a harbinger of things to come. But today the sun shines and the lakes are calm. That night it rains while I’m fishing. Cyndy, the more sensible one opts to stay back on the island campsite. As the spatter of drops dapples the lake surface, the fish get active and I land several bass including one about three pounds.
The next morning as we leave the campsite, the storm has passed. Our canoe glides along the shore of Pickerel Lake, where rock cliffs carpeted with red,yellow and orange-tinged lichen stand out against a backdrop of a dense forest of conifers, spruce, birch and poplar trees. After three overland carries between lakes and struggles with beaver dams on a small stream we reach Sturgeon Lake.
A bawling cry followed by huge splash, grabs our attention. We turn to see a young moose swimming out into the lake toward an island. So as to not further distress the animal, we stop paddling until it reaches shallow water. We approach and I shoot some photos. I’m guessing we witnessed a moose’s desperate escape from wolves.
After a night camped on Sturgeon Lake, it looks like an easy run to Ram Lake and then over a level 150 yard portage to Lake Antoine. As we start down the path, the mud appears. Thick goo lying under a layer of water. Truly a boot-sucking mess. We lurch about trying to keep from toppling over. It is a portage that we will not soon forget. Especially since we will have to do this again in two days.
Lake Antoine made it worth the struggle. We pitch our tent on a peninsula that gives us a panoramic view to the south. The next day we tour the lake and, while lake trout prove elusive, the smallmouth bass are cooperative. In the evening, I catch five walleye over 20 inches with the best measuring 24 and 26 inches. At dark we sit by our fire and watch a nearly full moon rise into a starry night. It would be the last clear sky we would see for four days.
A gray mass of clouds greets us as we emerge from our tent the next day. Retracing our steps through the muddy portage into Ram Lake and then after another overland trek to Sturgeon we emerge to find the wind is building. For the rest of the day we will push our canoe into a headwind until we make camp on Olifaunt Lake. That night it rains hard for four hours.
We awake to a drizzle and eat pancakes under the tarp. On the map it looks like an easy travel day — two portages and then an overnight on Fern Lake.
The trip begins well as I land a 30-inch northern pike from a rapids. As I release the fish I notice a lamprey eel, maybe eight inches long, writhing on the rock. Apparently it had been stuck on the fish.
The night’s rain had juiced up the already muddy trail and slicked the rocks. It would be a slow trek over this ¾ mile portage to Fern Lake. Next to the trail a river races along creating frothing rapids and roaring falls, but we take scant notice of the scenery. Our eyes are focused on the ground immediately ahead of our feet lest we stumble or slip. Reaching Fern Lake is a relief.
The morning sky was again shades of gray. As we start out Cyndy points out what appears to be a canoe lying up against a beaver lodge. Crossing the lake we discover a swamped aluminum canoe. It was empty — no packs or camping gear. When we arrive home, I call the park office and report the canoe.
The sound of waterfalls and churning rapids accompanies us as we pass through and portage between Bud, Beg and Bisk Lakes. It had been three days since we have seen anyone. Except for the loons, we have this beautiful landscape all to ourselves, but the weather continues to be dismal — gray skies, drizzle, and dropping temperatures.
As we break camp on our last day, we cross Bisk Lake and portage into Pickerel Lake where we fight headwinds for four hours to cover the 15 miles back to our car. Other than three otters, we encounter no one on the lake. When we reach our car, we note the temperature is 48 degrees. We are chilled and wet. It has been a few years since we have had to endure a stretch of weather like this in Quetico.
It made for a challenging trip, but the forces of nature will always be unpredictable. Will there be a 36th Quetico trip? You can bet on it.
