What is a watershed?
According to the United States Geological Survey, a watershed is an area of land where all surface and groundwater flows towards a common outflow such as a lake, river, or bay. This land area can be the size of your bedroom, as large as a state, or even the size of a country.
Topographic features such as mountains, hills, and valleys that cause water to flow in different directions are responsible for creating watersheds. Large watersheds can often be divided into smaller land areas called “sub-watersheds.‘ Sub-watersheds are commonly referred to as drainages or catchments.
Watersheds in Michigan
Michigan is home to approximately 36,000 miles of rivers, 26,600 inland lakes, and over 3,200 miles of shoreline along the Great Lakes. Michigan is also blessed with a large volume of groundwater. Although out of sight, groundwater provides Michiganders with some 700 million gallons of water per day.
Together, surface and groundwater sources comprise 64 major watersheds covering all of Michigan. No matter where you stand, you are within one of these watersheds.
The Importance of Healthy Watersheds
Healthy watersheds provide people and wildlife with many ecosystem services they need for survival. These include clean water, nutrient cycling, erosion/sedimentation control, water storage, flood control, valuable wildlife habitat, healthy forests, and productive farmland. According to the U.S. EPA, these ecosystem services contribute billions of dollars annually to our economy.
Water Resources in Peril
Michigan has a large diversity of landscapes. From large urban centers, agriculture fields, vast forests, and everything in between. Each pose unique challenges to protecting water resources.
During the last two centuries, watersheds in Michigan have dealt with immense human impacts. The industrial revolution and the development of large-scale factories and powerplants contributed significant pollution to our lakes and rivers. Poor logging practices contributed to serious declines in water quality by removing the vegetation needed to hold soil in place, provide habitat, and filter water. Agriculture practices caused significant loses of soil to erosion, as well contributed to water pollution through misguided uses of fertilizers and pesticides.
Michigan’s Commitment to Water Conservation
In stark contrast to its past, Michigan is now at the forefront of states protecting water resources in the United States. A member of the Great Lakes Compact, Michigan is obligated by regional agreements to protect the Great Lakes and their watersheds from exploitation. As a result, protecting Michigan’s waters is a core principle of the state’s natural resource management strategy.
Today the state has a myriad of laws to protect watersheds in Michigan. The Natural Resources and Environmental Protection Act, along with the Clean Water Act, works to limit activities that negatively affect our water resources, including our watersheds. These include regulating the discharge of substances into the environment, controlling the use of certain chemicals, and restricting harmful activities in sensitive habitats.
Practices to Protect our Waters
Protecting watersheds goes far beyond rules and regulations. It requires a lot of work at the community level. Today there are many resources at communities’ disposal to protect watersheds. Organizations such as conservation districts, the NRCS, watershed organizations, and Michigan State University Extension all work to provide landowners, farmers, and businesses with tools to protect water resources. These tools include cover crops to reduce soil erosion, integrated pest management to reduce the use of pesticides, buffer zones to protect streams and rivers from timber harvests, and improving waste disposal services.
MAEAP
One such water resource tool that has seen tremendous success at the state level is the Michigan Agriculture Environmental Assurance Program (MAEAP). Started in 1998, MAEAP is a free, voluntary, and confidential program that assists farmers and forest landowners in becoming top stewards of their land.
MAEAP helps landowners implement best management practices by finding cost-effective solutions that address erosion, pollution, and runoff concerns. This, in turn, gives landowners the regulatory assurance that they are complying with state and federal laws.
MAEAP is open to ALL Michigan farmers and forest landowners. You can start the process of becoming MAEAP verified at any time. Landowners who are working towards MAEAP verification receive access to cost-share funding, free technical assistance, and other conservation programs. Once verified, landowners receive a sign to place on their property that recognizes their commitment to land stewardship.
Thousands of landowners have already received their MAEAP verifications. For more information visit maeap.org or call your local conservation district to be connected to your local MAEAP Technician.
Alex Svoboda is the Michigan Agriculture Environmental Assurance Program (MAEAP) Technician for the Osceola-Lake Conservation District in Reed City, MI. He covers Osceola, Clare, and the eastern half of Lake County. For more information contact Alex at 231-465-8012, alex.svoboda@macd.org, or stop by the Osceola-Lake Conservation District office located at 138 W Upton Ave., Reed City, MI 49677.
