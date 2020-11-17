The first question you might have when reading this article is “What is AmeriCorps?‘
AmeriCorps is an organization that offers many volunteer and service opportunities for citizens in the USA. Think of the Peace Corps, but in America. I’m a Huron Pines AmeriCorps member serving at the Missaukee Conservation District. The Huron Pines AmeriCorps program has been around since 2007 and it has placed many AmeriCorps members in host sites all around Michigan to help conserve our natural resources. See the end of the article for more details on AmeriCorps service details.
My role at the conservation district has been valuable for both professional and life experience. COVIC-19 has taught everyone how to deal with adversity and this holds true when it comes to serving as an AmeriCorps member. The virus really threw a wrench in many plans this spring and summer. Volunteer events had to be canceled and much of my service shifted to the virtual world. Despite these challenges, much was accomplished throughout my service--implementing a fishing line recycling program, promoting the Shoreland Stewards Program and assisting with volunteer event/program coordination.
Starting a fishing line recycling program was one of the more rewarding. The Missaukee Conservation District Manager had wanted a program to protect lakes in the County from fishing line waste and this year it came to fruition. This project would not have been possible without the help of Boy Scout Grant Beck from Grand Rapids who used this as an opportunity to complete his final Eagle Scout Project. It was a great experience to work with Grant and coordinate to get five fishing line recycling bins crafted and placed at five popular fishing locations around the county. This program will continue with the next Huron Pines AmeriCorps member taking over when they start in February.
Another program that will continue with the AmeriCorps Member next year is the Shoreland Stewards Program. Groundwork was established by engaging with the Missaukee Lake Association. As guest speaker at their virtual annual meeting, a presentation was given on the Shoreland Stewards program and the Huron Pines AmeriCorps program. Shoreline Stewards focuses on promoting healthy landscaping for lakefront property owners to ensure the health of our lakes and waterways throughout Michigan. The next AmeriCorps member will also continue a program called Exotic Aquatic Plant Watch which program relies on citizen science to monitor for invasive species in our lakes. I monitored Sapphire Lake this year with a volunteer and it was a great experience to get out on the water.
MiCorps spring stream monitoring was almost canceled due to COVID, but the Conservation District rallied dedicated volunteers to collect macroinvertebrates while respecting COVID restrictions. Through training I assisted in coordinating with the AuSable Institute, myself and 9 other AmeriCorps members became certified stream leaders in the Upper Manistee watershed. We then used this knowledge to help the Kalkaska Conservation District with a stream monitoring event in October followed up by an event at the Missaukee Conservation District. It was great to help these two organizations and collect data to monitor the health of our streams!
A wide variety of experiences and networking still happened this year with the Missaukee Conservation District staff and connections the Conservation District has with our community.
Shadowed Soil Erosion and Sedimentation Control agents Andrea Mayer and Michelle Hill inspecting soil erosion applications and permits.
Michigan Agricultural Environmental Assurance Program site visits with Technician Jodi DeHate, where farms are verified for their best management practices.
Forestry site visits with Forestry Assistance Program Forester, Larry Czelusta
Treated invasive species with North Country Cooperative Invasive Species Management Area and Huron Pines all over northern Michigan.
Countless trainings were participated in through the Huron Pines AmeriCorps program in orienteering, silviculture, soil erosion and stream monitoring.
The Huron Pines AmeriCorps program is a great program for college graduates as they transition into future careers in the natural resource field. Many AmeriCorps programs alumni find jobs in their fields shortly after service terms are complete; this term ends November 25. Next year I’m returning to the 2021 Huron Pines AmeriCorps program as a Stream Habitat Restoration Technician at the new Alpena Huron Pines location. This never would have been possible if it wasn’t for the experiences I gained at the Missaukee Conservation District.
Huron Pines AmeriCorps member details
Develop real-world skills, increase experiences and have the opportunity to network with other resource professionals
Educational award in the amount of $6,195
Loan forbearance of qualified federal student loans during the term of service
Living stipend totaling $14,279 (distributed bi-weekly; this is taxable income)
Health care coverage
Childcare benefits, if eligible
Minimum eligibility requirements
United States citizen or have proof of lawful permanent resident alien status
Valid driver’s license
Must be committed to serving 1,700 hours from January 28 through December 3, 2021
Ability to pass a background check
Nicolas Theisen is a Huron Pines AmeriCorps Member serving at the Missaukee Conservation District. For more information on water stewardship and getting involved, contact Nick by at 231.839.7193, nicolas.theisen@macd.org.
