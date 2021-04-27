With the celebration of Earth Day just last week, it is a good time to discuss the formation of the USDA Soil Conservation Service (known today as the Natural Resources Conservation Service) and the Conservation District (Wexford CD and the Missaukee CD).
The beginning of the soil conservation movement in the United States was started by Hugh Hammond Bennett in the early 1900s. Hugh Hammond Bennett, the Soil Conservation Service’s first Chief and the Father of Soil Conservation. A maverick and visionary, Bennett knew that productive soils would help farmers, ranchers and forest landowners protect their livelihoods. Even then, Bennett, a scientist, knew good science must be the foundation for voluntary conservation on private lands.
Bennett was also a gifted orator and prolific writer. His highly publicized testimony about the importance of soil conservation spurred Congress to pass the Soil Conservation Act of April 27, 1935, which created the Soil Conservation Service. On the day Bennett testified, he knew a dust storm would travel from the bare fields in the Great Plains all the way to Washington, D.C. He stalled his testimony until the dust clouds darkened the sky over the U.S. Capitol. Once the senators saw the darkened skies, the enabling legislation to create SCS, a permanent agency under USDA, passed unanimously.
Bennett also knew it was important that there was a local connection to the USDA SCS and Bennett designed the blueprint to establish the soil and water conservation district structure nationwide.
Formation of the local soil conservation movement
A report from the formation meeting of the Wexford CD on April 5, 1945, “70 people attended a hearing at the Wexford County Courthouse regarding the formation of a soil conservation district in Wexford County. Six farmers gave testimony as to why there was a need for a soil conservation district here. Eldon Benson and Carter Stroud of Clam Lake Township spoke of the need to help alleviate the gullies on their land. Charles Smith of Cherry Grove Township spoke of problems with wind erosion and the resulting decline in productivity. Robert Stocking spoke of how he had seen erosion halted with the planting of trees. Frank Stoddard of Cedar Creek Township also spoke of how trees were needed to stop erosion, and Sidney Hodgson of Clam Lake Township spoke of the large gullies that had formed on some of the best land in the county. A vote was taken, and the result was unanimous in favor of organizing a conservation district‘. The Wexford Soil Conservation District officially came into being on July 23, 1945 when the application presented to the Secretary of State of the State of Michigan by directors Frank Brehm and Charles Gotthard was signed into law.
A similar meeting took place in Missaukee county where 1949 the Missaukee Conservation District was formed.
The first USDA Soil Conservation Service staff started working in our area in 1950, the original staff included William Pitts and David Reynolds who served our area into the late 1970s. These individuals worked closely with the local conservation districts and the landowners of Missaukee and Wexford Counties where great strands were made in addressing soil erosion and land productivity through the implementation of conservation practices. Many of the Red Pine plantings that are now being harvested were planted in the 50s and 60s on land that was eroding at a high rate and were stabilized by the planting of these trees.
The farmland was also improved with the establishment strip cropping and the move toward less intensive crop rotations and tillage which meant no longer growing potatoes and dry beans and planting more hay and corn for raising livestock. The less intensive growing system reduced water and wind erosion make the land more productive.
Development of the soil survey
Another important component in the soil conservation movement was the development of the soil survey. Soil surveys were developed to provide information about the soils in a survey area. The information in the soil survey document discusses the suitability, limitations, and management of the soils for specific uses. With this knowledge, the individuals managing land can better understand the capabilities and limitations of the land they manage. The original soil scientist started working in our area in the late 1950s and into the 1960s. Both the Missaukee and the Wexford soil survey were completed in the early 1980s. Today you can access the soil survey on the internet at the Web Soil Survey website.
Soil Conservation Today
Today, we have a broader focus addressing the needs of the resources of Soil, Water, Plant, Animals, Energy and People. The conservation districts still promote the planting of trees but have also expanded into recycling, water quality, forest management and the education of our youth.
For the USDA NRCS, soil conservation continues to be a high priority with a greater emphasis on soil quality. NRCS programs have expanded into looking at the resources and how they interact with each other.
If you have any questions or need assistance, please feel free to contact your local USDA NRCS and conservation district to discuss your concerns and needs on your farmland and forestland. If you would like to learn more about our programs, please contact us. Our phone number is (231) 775-7681.
Jim Williams is the USDA-NRCS District Conservationist working with the Wexford and Missaukee Conservation Districts. You can reach him at (231) 775-7681, ext 3, or jim.williams@mi.usda.gov
