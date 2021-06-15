Michigan’s trees are no stranger to invasive insects, like the emerald ash borer and the gypsy moth. Unfortunately, there is another pest that may soon arrive in the state — the spotted lanternfly.
This insect has not yet been spotted in Michigan, but is currently on the state watch list. Michiganders are advised to be on the lookout for the spotted lanternfly. If the spotted lanternfly becomes established in the state it will become a nuisance and create messes wherever it goes.
The colorful adult spotted lanternfly is about 1 inch long and half an inch wide. Their forewings are brown and covered in black spots. When their forewings are extended, they reveal red, white and black hind wings, also covered in dark spots. The body of the spotted lanternfly is yellow with large black stripes. Nymphs, or juvenile lanternflies, are black with white spots. As they mature, the nymphs turn red.
Unlike their eye-catching parents, spotted lanternfly egg masses are brown or light gray in color and resemble clumps of mud. The female spotted lanternfly will lay eggs on almost any smooth surface, including vehicles and outdoor equipment. This allows the insect to easily be transported to new locations.
Spotted lanternflies feed by sucking on the sap from plant stems. They appear to favor tree-of-heaven, another invasive species, but are not picky about what they eat. The insects will also feed on fruit trees, hops, grapevines and native hardwoods. This activity does not kill the trees, but it can leave behind holes, which provide an open door for pathogens to enter.
The main problem with the spotted lanternfly’s feeding habits is that it excretes a sugary substance called honeydew. Sooty mold, a group of black fungi, grows on honeydew, leaving what looks like a layer of black soot. Sooty mold will cover fruit and other parts of plants, as well as patios, outdoor furniture and anything else beneath a tree that the spotted lanternfly has fed on. Sooty mold is not harmful to humans, but is unappealing and can limit the growth of plants. Honeydew will also attract other pests, such as ants.
If the spotted lanternfly were to come to Michigan, it may be drawn toward areas with tree-of-heaven before moving to feed on other plants. Tree-of-heaven was a popular landscaping tree and can often be found in urban environments. This tree has leaves similar to those of the native sumac. One of the easiest ways to identify tree-of-heaven is by the peanut-butter smell it produces when its leaves are crushed.
Michiganders, especially those who have tree-of-heaven growing on their property, are encouraged to be on the lookout for spotted lanternfly. The insects are often found feeding on a tree in large groups. Spotted lanternflies tend to seek cover in the tree canopy during the day and will move down the tree trunk during dusk and at night. If you believe you have found spotted lanternfly, try to catch it or take a photo and send it to North Country Cooperative Invasive Species Management Area.
To report a spotted lanternfly observance or for assistance identifying tree-of-heaven on your property, contact the North Country Cooperative Invasive Species Management Area (NCCISMA) by visiting NorthCountryInvasives.org, calling 231-429-5072 or by emailing vicki.sawicki@macd.org.
Emma Costantino is the NCCISMA Outreach Coordinator. She can be reached by emailing emma.costantino@macd.org or by calling 313-570-6853. For more information on invasive species, visit NorthCountryInvasives.org.
