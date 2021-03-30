Wild parsnip poses a threat to human health, as the sap of this plant, if allowed to touch human skin, will often lead to severe burning. The chemical in the sap of wild parsnip is classified as phytophototoxic. What this big word means is that the sap of wild parsnip contains components that inactivates the skin’s natural protections against ultraviolet light. When skin that has come into contact with this sap is exposed to sunlight, the burning occurs. Before any blistering happens, there will usually first be intense localized pain. Within 24 hours blisters will appear and the burn will reach its peak in 48-72 hours, before finally scabbing over. These burns will often lead to scarring.
First reported in Osceola County in 2015, wild parsnip has been spreading in the area since then. The source for the wild parsnip in Osceola County is along the White Pine Trail. Since this was the first known occurrence of this species in the region, one wonders how it got here. Investigation of the history of the White Pine Trail here revealed that this portion of the trail, that runs through Osceola County, was paved in 2012. Since wild parsnip is very prevalent in other areas of the state, it is thought that the wild parsnip along the trail was probably brought in accidentally, in the form of seeds on construction equipment or workers boots, when the trail was being paved. To prevent the spread of invasives, it is now known that it is important for all equipment and workers clothing and gear, to be clean of mud and debris when moving between invasive-infested and non-infested work locations.
Once wild parsnip plants are established, seeds readily spread along roads and trails by mowing. A single wild parsnip plant can produce thousands of seeds. The plant flowers for one to two months. Cut plants will branch and reflower repeatedly during this flowering time and plant tops left from mowing will continue their growth cycle and produce seed. For these reasons keeping this plant contained is particularly challenging. The wild parsnip infestation that originated on the White Pine Trail has now spread onto the roads at every road crossing of the trail in Osceola, as well as Wexford County.
Due to the hazards associated with wild parsnip, it is obviously not the ideal situation to allow wild parsnip to persist and continue spreading along a recreational trail. The Mecosta Conservation District was recently awarded a Michigan Invasive Species Grant Program (MISGP) grant, to fund the North Country Cooperative Invasive Species Management Area (NCCISMA) to address the wild parsnip along the White Pine Trail. This funding will allow NCCISMA to aggressively treat this source population of wild parsnip and, hopefully, win back some of the land where it has invaded. Work will begin in early May when NCCISMA’s field crew will perform control work on all of the wild parsnip along the entire stretch of the White Pine Trail where it runs through Osceola County. Monitoring and mechanical removal of seed heads will happen mid-summer and a second round of control will occur in the late summer. This intense control strategy was previously employed effectively along a small stretch of the trail, between Leroy and Tustin. This past winter NCCISMA planted a cover crop to hold the open ground where this successful control was performed. This year NCCISMA plans to collect native warm-season grass seed from nearby areas to use for a more permanent restoration seeding solution.
A second grant project that NCCISMA is working on roadside control of invasive species. This project began in 2020 with funding from the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative and was awarded to the Mason-Lake Conservation District by the U.S. Forest Service. Work on this project in 2021 will complement the MISGP funded work on wild parsnip along the White Pine Trail. As part of this ongoing project, this spring NCCISMA will map the wild parsnip at all of the road crossings of the White Pine Trail in Osceola and Wexford Counties. In late summer or early fall, initial control of these populations will be performed. NCCISMA will partner with the Osceola-Lake Conservation District and the Friends of the White Pine Trail to provide long-term monitoring and follow-up control of the wild parsnip, after this year of intense control work.
Vicki Sawicki is the NCCISMA Program Coordinator. For more information on invasive species in the region and to discuss control options, contact Vicki by phone at 231-429-5072, or by email at vicki.sawicki@macd.org.
