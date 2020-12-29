What if there were no more cacao trees to make chocolate? We owe every bite of the chocolate we eat to a tiny insect called a chocolate midge. The chocolate midge is the only insect capable of pollinating cacao flowers. This is just one example of how pollinators play an important role in food production for both humans and wildlife. One out of three bites of food we eat is the direct result of pollination. More than 150 food crops in the United States, including almost all fruit and grain crops, require pollination. The existence of pollinators is essential to life and biodiversity on Earth.
What is pollination?
Over 80% of all flowering plants require pollination to complete their life cycle by producing a seed or fruit. Pollination is the act of moving pollen grains from the male (anther) flower to the female (stigma) flower. Pollen contains the genetic material of the male flower. It looks like yellow dust grains and is very sticky. After the pollen grains reach the female flower, a seed or fruit will start to grow. This occurs naturally and often requires the assistance of the wind, water, insects or animals to move the pollen.
What are pollinators?
A pollinator is any insect or animal that helps carry pollen from the anther to the stigma. Insect pollinators are bees, butterflies, moths, wasps, flies, ants and beetles. Animal pollinators are mostly birds and bats. Pollinators visit flowers in search of food, mates, shelter, and nest building material or they may just be passing through. According to the U.S. Forest Service, “pollinators and plants have formed a partnership where neither plant nor pollinator can exist in isolation – should one disappear, the other is one generation away from disaster.‘
What problems do pollinators face?
In recent decades, scientists have seen a decline in the number of pollinators, especially bees and butterflies. The decline is due to habitat loss, invasive species, overuse of pesticides and disease. Habitat loss is the result of human development in areas used by pollinators for overwintering, breeding, foraging, and nesting. The presence of invasive species can also decrease the amount of suitable habitat available. Some pesticides (herbicides, insecticides, and fungicides) can adversely affect these populations directly or indirectly. Scientists have also found that some species of bees are struggling with diseases, such as colony collapse disorder and varroa mites. Pollinators are struggling with not just one of these causes but many of them. There are ways that we can help minimize some of these threats.
How can you help?
- Plant for pollinators- plant native plants in your yard or garden that can be used by pollinators as a food source or as a host plant for the pollinator’s larva (example: plant milkweed for the monarch caterpillar).
The Missaukee Conservation District offers native plants at their Seedling Sale. Please call 231.839.7193 to request a 2021 Seedling Sale Catalog, email missaukeecd@gmail.com with your name and address, or visit missaukeecd.org to view the online store (currently in development with the goal of having it available no later than January 8).
- Chemical use- use an integrated pest management (IPM) system that minimizes the use of chemicals to control weeds and insects in your yard and garden. IPM uses the combination of biological, physical, mechanical and chemical controls to minimize the impact on the environment.
Provide shelter- plant trees and shrubs to provide shade and shelter for butterflies, bees and birds
- Support local beekeepers
- Conserve all of our resources- use less and reduce your impact
- Inform and inspire. Reach out to others to explain the importance of pollinators and the problems they face.
One way students in Missaukee County reached out to inform others was to participate in the 2020 National Association of Conservation District poster contest “Where Would We Bee Without Pollinators.‘ Every year NACD selects a stewardship theme for the year and sponsors a poster contest based on the theme. The poster contest is open to youth in grades kindergarten through 12th grade.
This year focused on pollinators and their importance to food production and biodiversity. Our education coordinator, Andrea Mayer, worked with teachers interested in this topic at Lake City Schools, Northern Michigan Christian School, and the Wexford-Missaukee Career Technical Center Agri-Science and Natural Resource program. Students in Mrs. Penniga's NMC class learned about the importance of pollinators and played a monarch butterfly migration game. The 7th grade Art students at Lake City Middle School (LCMS) learned how pollinators pollinate plants and dissected a flower. Afterward, they created educational posters to inspire others to help protect pollinators.
The posters were judged in October and three Missaukee County students had their posters selected to be judged at the national level. Blair DeZeeuw from NMC in Mrs. DeBoer’s Art class placed first in both the local and state poster contest for grades 4-6. Addison Segar from Mrs. Linderman’s 7th grade art class at LCMS placed first in both the local and state poster contest for grades 7-9. Lilly Garno from Mr. Johnson’s Agri-Science and Natural Resource program at WMCTC placed first in the local and state contest for grades 10-12. These students received a certificate and a cash prize. Good luck to our students from Missaukee County as their posters are being judged at the national level.
Andrea is the education coordinator for Missaukee Conservation District. Please contact her at Missaukee Conservation District 231.839.7193 or at andrea.mayer@macd.org if you have questions about Michigan Green Schools
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.