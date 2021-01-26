While the gypsy moth sleeps

Last year, in early summer, some places in our area forests and yards were surprised by a blossoming population of the gypsy moth. Many landowners who have oak trees started seeing something eating the leaves of oak trees. Gypsy moth caterpillars have the unique “habit‘ of dangling by a thread in the wind from the branch tips of the tree making their obnoxious presence known. After having their trees stripped of their foliage, many landowners are wondering what to expect next year, and what can be done to lessen the severity.
Gypsy moths overwinter in egg masses laid in the trunks of trees, or anything else for that matter. These egg masses are usually a couple of inches long and a buff tan color. The eggs hatch in May. The hungry caterpillars climb the trees eating their way to sunlight, where they spin a single strand of silk and dangle waiting for a breeze to carry them to another tree. They feed at night and rest on tree trunks during the day, for about a month and a half. They can consume the leaves on many trees in this part of their life cycle. Because of the blossoming population last year, many landowners were taken by surprise when their trees were denuded and these nasty, hairy caterpillars were falling from the trees.
So, what about next year? According to Scott Lint, Michigan DNR Regional Forest Health Specialist, there are several factors that will impact what we see next year. First of all, Lint says that where infestations were heaviest last year, there is likely to be less damage. The caterpillars fed like an army for the same food source. The competition for food may have weakened the caterpillars. When the adults laid their egg masses, the number of eggs per mass might be significantly reduced - from 1000 eggs per mass to 100. When you see an egg mass on the trunk of a tree, you can tell roughly how many eggs it contains by its size. Small dime size masses indicate a declining population while larger, quarter-sized masses indicate a healthy or increasing population. You can look for egg masses now to get an idea of what to expect this summer.
Scott Lint also stated that places that were on the edge of last year’s infestation may see considerably more damage, as there was less competition and fewer pressures as caterpillars. The moths seem to prefer oak and aspen trees, although they will eat other trees like beech, sugar maple, birch, fruit trees and some ornamentals. There will like not be any state-sponsored spray program this year. There have not been any state-sponsored gypsy moth spray programs since the 1990s. Given what we know about gypsy moth populations, they have become somewhat naturalized, and they go through a predictable cycle of periodic outbreaks followed by population collapse brought about by natural factors.
There is a fungus and a virus that combined usually decimate a high gypsy moth population. The virus has always been part of the natural ecosystem, but the fungus was introduced in Michigan during that 1991 outbreak. These two pathogens will hopefully bring the outbreak to an end in the next year or the following year. In the meantime, an oak or other hardwood tree that is completely defoliated by gypsy moth caterpillars may look as if it's dead. However, most of these trees will “re-flush‘ and produce a second set of leaf buds, usually by late July. This second set of leaves will provide enough energy for the tree to survive the winter. Severe defoliation does stress the tree, but trees can usually tolerate even complete defoliation for a few years. If trees are affected by other stress factors such as severe drought, disease or poor growing conditions, there is a greater chance severe defoliation will lead to mortality. Keeping the tree healthy with water will help it especially in this hot and dry spell.
If a homeowner wants to do something to lessen the number of moths that they will see on their trees, there is something they can do. Search your property, including trees, outdoor furniture and play equipment, for egg masses. Eggs can hatch as early as mid-May, so egg masses must be destroyed before that time. Using a putty knife or similar tool, scrape the egg masses into a plastic bag or can and seal it. The eggs can be destroyed by soaking the contents in soapy water for several days.
If you would like more information, please contact District Forester, Larry Czelusta at 231-775-7681 extension 3 or email him at larry.czelusta@macd.org.
Larry Czelusta is the Outreach Forester for Wexford, Missaukee and Kalkaska Counties. For more information about trees and forestry, contact Larry by phone, email or stop by the office at the USDA Service Center at 7192 E. 34 Rd. (Boon Rd.) in Cadillac.
