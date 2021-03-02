Gardeners, small farmers, and now painters alike will once again have the opportunity to take advantage of local growing expertise. The “Winter Wednesday Workshop Series‘ hosted by the Wexford Conservation District kicks off on Wednesday, March 17th. The workshops are a great way to shake the winter blues and prepare for a successful growing season. Organic techniques will be highlighted in farm/garden workshops.
Maple Syrup: March 17- Missaukee Conservation District, 6180 W. Sandborn Rd, Lake City, MI 49651
This workshop will go over the basics of maple syrup for hobbyists. Topics covered will include: maple syrup history, tree selection, tapping, sap collection, boiling process, and finishing. By the end of the workshop, you should have a good understanding of how to start your maple syrup adventure. Cost is $15.
Wildcrafting/Wild Harvest: March 24- Missaukee Conservation District, 6180 W. Sandborn Rd, Lake City, MI 49651
Wildcrafting is a form of foraging for food, medicine, etc... In this workshop, we will cover wildcrafting in our local habitats. Covering topics like: where to forage, what to forage, and how to use what you foraged. At the end of the workshop, participants will have the opportunity to make smudge sticks from wild harvest cedar. Cost is $15.
Small Scale Gardening: March 31- Moonlit Farm, 5135 S. McVety, Falmouth, MI 49632
Have the garden of your dreams by learning how to best work with the land you have. Learn how to use a small plot of land for food production to maximize the space you have. Topics covered include raised beds, vertical gardening, and companion planting. Companion planting will look at what plants can be planted together or next to each other to improve production. Tips and tricks will also be given for growing thirty common vegetables that are suitable to our area. If the weather allows, a farm tour will be given. Cost is $15.
Small Scale Farming/Homesteading: April 7- Moonlit Farm, 5135 S. McVety, Falmouth, MI 49632
This workshop will discuss the basics of farming/homesteading as a lifestyle. Topics covered will include: homesteading history, poultry, gardening, beekeeping, farm set-up, large livestock, and becoming self-sufficient. The goal of the workshop is to give participance a path and basic knowledge to a lifestyle of self-sufficiency. If weather allows, a farm tour will be given. Cost is $15.
Basic Beekeeping: April 14- Moonlit Farm, 5135 S. McVety, Falmouth, MI 49632
Learn basic beekeeping skills for backyard beekeeping. Topics covered will include: options for where to purchase supplies, how to set up a hive, where to set up a hive and basic bee care. This session will be a basic beekeeping class to help you decide if beekeeping is right for you. The workshop will be taught by Sonya and Tiffany Jones, of Moonlit Farm. Cost is $15.
Paint and Sip (Michigan/Bear): April 28 or May 5- Missaukee Conservation District, 6180 W. Sandborn Rd, Lake City, MI 49651
This will be a fun for all ages workshop where we paint and socialize. No painting experience is needed, just a desire to get artsy. The painting for this workshop will paint on a wood board shaped like Michigan/Bear which will be provided along with paints, and all other supplies. The workshop will be taught by Tiffany Jones a local artist. Cost is $30.
Healing Herbs: May 12 TBD
This workshop will discuss healing herbs that can be grown in your garden. Topics covered will include variety choose, planting, growing, harvesting, storage, and use. This workshop will be for beginners. Cost is $15.
All workshops begin at 6:30 p.m. Give us a call at 231-775-7681, ext. 3 to register. Please register at least two days in advance so we can provide high-quality workshops. Due to Covid-19 space will be limited to allow for social distancing. Also, workshops will be held at Missaukee Conservation District or at Moonlit Farm this year.
Tiffany Jones is the District Manager at the Wexford Conservation District. For more information about our workshops or anything related to conservation, contact Tiffany. She can be reached at (231)775-7681 ext. 3 or by email at wexford@macd.org. Office is located at the USDA Service Center 7192 E. 34 Rd. (Boon Rd.) in Cadillac.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.