Outgoing LCAS superintendent: building trust crucial to success of district

LAKE CITY — Without support from the community, it’s hard to run a school district.
Kim Blaszak realized this when she accepted the job as Lake City Area Schools superintendent 11 years ago, when support for the district in many parts of the community was at an all-time low.
Blaszak, who grew up in Missaukee County and attended school at LCAS, worked at Christian Schools International and National Heritage Academies in Grand Rapids for 16 years before returning home to Lake City to take the position as superintendent.
Lake City Board of Education member Craig Ardis recalls that around that time, several failed bond attempts to fund facility upgrades and new construction led to some hard feelings between school officials and residents of the 11 surrounding townships that send their children to the district.
As the new superintendent, Blaszak said she realized that in order to get anything done, she would have to restore trust in the school district. To do so, she began a campaign of reestablishing vital relationships with residents, families, businesses and other community stakeholders.
Blaszak said she focused on gathering feedback from people about what they wanted to see within the district, rather than throwing bond proposal after bond proposal at them, hoping one would stick.
“That doesn’t work,‘ Blaszak said. “There wasn’t that unity in the community. We tried to be very careful about finding out what the issues were out there (before asking for anything).‘
With resident feedback in mind, Blaszak at first took baby steps toward restoring community trust by asking residents to support a sinking fund to pay for very visible facility improvements at the district, including a new roof on the middle school, new plumbing and bathroom facilities, among other things.
“We were careful about making sure that everyone saw what we were doing and how their money was being spent,‘ Blaszak said.
Blaszak also set to work improving other aspects of the district, including the curriculum, facilities management, instructional models and strategies for academic tutelage and intervention.
All these foundational pieces needed to be in place, Blaszak said, to garner the support the district needed in take the next, gigantic step forward: in 2016, the district asked voters to approve a $23 million bond to pay for the construction of a new gymnasium/community center, preschool, cafeteria in the middle school, and a plethora of other facility upgrades.
Among the stated goals of the bond were to improve the safety and security of the district’s facilities, relocate elementary students to a building separate from the high school and middle school students, and consolidate all secondary staff in the same facility so they didn’t have to spend large portions of their days traveling from building to building.
Ardis said for every group they presented information to about the bond, they tried to cater the proposal to what was relevant to them. For instance, for senior citizens, they focused on the value of the Red Cross-certified community center; for parents with kids not yet old enough to go to school, they focused on the preschool aspect of the proposal.
“We wanted to give everybody the feeling ... it’s not just our facility, it’s the public’s, too,‘ Blaszak said.
All that work paid off, as the bond passed by a nearly 60% majority — a success that Blaszak credits entirely to the effort they put in ahead of time and the community’s willingness to stand behind them.
“None of this would have happened without that,‘ Blaszak said. “We first needed to address how the community felt about Lake City schools. Now, we’re really seeing the benefits of what we’ve done. All that internal work with the community shows in these facilities.‘
Ardis said that the community’s trust in the district was bolstered even more during the COVID-19 crisis, when schools throughout the country had to make a lot of tough decisions, some of which weren’t very popular.
“I feel we handled those difficult decisions in a way that was best for students,‘ Blaszak said. “That was how we made every decision — by considering what was best for the students.‘
With Blaszak recently announcing that she will be stepping down as superintendent to become the general education director at the Wexford-Missaukee Intermediate School District, Ardis said while they’re sad to see Blaszak go, the district is in a very good position moving forward.
“What we’ve done is remove any barriers for academic success moving forward,‘ Blaszak said. “I think Lake City schools will become one of the most highly acclaimed districts in Northern Michigan.‘
Recently, the Lake City Board of Education unanimously approved the hiring of Tim Hejnal as the new superintendent effective Aug. 1.
Going into the 2021-22 school year, Hejnal said he wants to focus on adventure education (outdoor learning), classroom structure, and social and emotional learning components.
