Outgoing Manton police chief Mike Long presented key to the city

MANTON — Manton's longtime police chief Mike Long recently was honored by the city commission for more than two decades of service to the community.
On Tuesday, May 18, Manton Mayor Sam Cronkhite presented Long with a "key to the city."
"No matter where your endeavors take you, you will always have a home," Cronkhite said during the regular commission meeting.
Long, who has been chief since 1998, announced a couple of years ago he would be retiring in 2021. In March, the commission approved the hiring of former Wexford County Sheriff's Deputy Corey Lipar to replace Long as chief.
Upon accepting his key, Long thanked Cronkhite, the commission and the community for the opportunities that being chief have afforded him over the years.
"Thank you, city of Manton," Long said. "I wouldn't change a thing."
Long added that while Lipar will have many of the same opportunities, the job of small-town police chief is in many ways more difficult than working for a large department in a major city.
After the presentation was concluded, members of the public who were in attendance at the meeting showed their appreciation for a job well done by standing up and giving Long a round of applause.
