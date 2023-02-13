LAKE CITY — It was another successful year for the annual Lake City Polar Plunge as 87 plungers braved the icy waters of Lake Missaukee Saturday.
Though the money is still being counted up, Wertz Warrior member Ken Mattei said they have raised over $33,000 so far.
“It’s amazing that people care about the Special Olympians,” Mattei said. “They care about the Special Olympians that are in their community here in Missaukee County and so it’s a great feeling to watch the fundraising in this small town.”
A big surprise for Mattei at this year’s plunge was the number of people who came in from outside of Lake City. This included plungers from Detroit, Lansing, Kalamazoo, and Grand Rapids.
Local support was also critical for this year’s event. During the awards ceremony, Mattei gave out two trophies to the Town Pump Saloon in downtown Lake City for hosting the event and the City of Lake City’s Department of Public Works staff for providing divers and the setup crew.
“If we didn’t have them, we could not do this plunge,” he said.
Some familiar faces participated in this year’s plunge, including Duane Baldwin. Baldwin has plunged for 12 years and was given the Golden Plunger award for raising over $30,000 in that time.
Baldwin also received the award for the most money raised by an individual. His family was awarded for raising the most money as a family.
“The best part is just the involvement,” he said. “And the people, they love it and they appreciate the fact that we do it.”
This year’s oldest plunger was Billie Reid-Daniels at 86 years old. Reid-Daniels has also been participating in the event for 12 years and has raised countless amounts of money.
“It’s fulfilling to see those kids, men, and women out there,” she said. “It’s a wonderful thing and if you do that, it only takes a few minutes of your time.”
Mattei said a portion of the money raised at the plunge will go toward the Special Olympics Summer and Winter Games.
Another portion of the money will come back into the community through grants. He said area athletes can apply for grants through the Wertz Warriors to help with supplies and equipment.
“It’s important because if we didn’t do what we’re doing today, those athletes wouldn’t be able to do what they do,” he said.
As always, Mattei said they are looking for new people to partake in the event. All it takes is a $100 donation and a little bit of bravery.
“I love seeing the younger people come out,” he said. “I hope they look at this as a way to volunteer their time for a good cause.”
This year’s polar plunge included:
• The youngest plungers: Kaylee Beard and Jacob Russell
• The oldest plunger: Billie Reid-Daniles
• Most money raised by an individual: Duane Baldwin
• Most money raised by a family: The Baldwin family
• Most money raised by a team: MTC Plunge Team
• Best costume: The Mad Hatters
