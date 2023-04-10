LAKE CITY — Light snow falling from the sky. Thousands of colorful eggs scattered on the ground. Dozens of families ready to go hunting.
That was the scene at the Missaukee County Road Commission as Lake City held its annual Easter egg hunt Saturday.
Event organizer Mary Stowell said this year’s egg hunt featured around 40,000 eggs filled with candy and other surprises. Despite the cold, the Easter bunny also hopped by to say hello.
“This is the first year I was involved in this, so it was special,” Stowell said.
“It’s all about the kids.”
Along with the eggs, Stowell said they had dozens of prize baskets for kids who found tickets in their eggs. The Lake City Area Fire Department was also on-site to give kids a tour of their firetruck.
“We came in on the firetruck with the sirens going and they were just waving,” she said. “That was something special for them. They were excited.”
The community support played a big role in helping Stowell and the fire department with the event. She said they received lots of donations and assistance with getting all the eggs filled in time.
“We so appreciate it,” she said.
Stowell is already looking ahead to next year’s Easter egg hunt. She said the plan is to have over 60,000 eggs, which could break Lake City’s previous egg hunt record of 59,000 set in 2022.
“We couldn’t make it this year, but we will make it next year,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.