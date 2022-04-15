LAKE CITY — The Easter Bunny is coming to Lake City as the Lake City Area Firemen’s Association prepares to host the largest egg hunt in Michigan.
“We’re just over 50,000 eggs and we have a couple of 1,000 more coming in,” Fireman’s Association Vice President Joe Kowalski said. “We’ve talked to a couple of people who have filled a couple 1,000 more for us. So, we are between 50,000 and 55,000 eggs.”
The egg hunt is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 16, at Maple Grove Park in Lake City. With over 50,000 eggs filled with candy, Firemen’s Association President Fred West said they are in good shape.
“The goal is 30,000 to beat the record,” West said. “And if we were to keep going with that, we going to try to go over 60,000.”
For the past few months, Kowalski said the LCAFA has been working to put together the egg hunt. Based on his research, Kowalski said the largest Easter egg hunt they could find was in Saginaw with 27,000 eggs.
With that number in mind, Kowalski said the community support they’ve received to put the hunt on has been amazing.
“It’s a pretty awesome feeling to put Lake City back on the map for some good stuff,” Kowalski said. “With COVID and everything, I know, slowed a lot of things down.”
“The best thing about it is to see everybody come together in a small town like this. Everybody coming together made this possible.”
For this year’s hunt, Kowalski said the kids will meet at Maple Grove Park and have the afternoon to search for eggs.
Along with the hunt, Kowalski said they will have a hot dog vendor selling food and drinks. He also said there will be horse-drawn carriage rides by Blair Acres, a local carriage service.
In addition to the activities, Kowalski said they’re inviting people to set up stands. So far, he said the Missaukee Child Development Center was setting up a stand to get to know some of the little kids.
“Anybody that wants to set something up there and participate with us, they’re more than welcome to,” Kowalski said. “As long as it’s kid-friendly and in the interest of the kids, they’re more than welcome to set a stand up.”
With this year’s hunt, Kowalski said they are hoping to attract new people to the area and show them what Lake City is all about.
“We have so much to offer that a lot of people don’t realize,” Kowalski said. “I mean, this is the place to be in the summer.”
With the Easter bunny and his 50,000 eggs hopping into town this Saturday, Kowalski said he is looking forward to seeing the kids have a great time.
“I just can’t wait to see the smiles on the kid’s faces and the stories the kids are going to have to tell down the road,” Kowalski said. “I just can’t wait to see the reaction of those kids.”
