CADILLAC — Thousands of utility customers woke up Wednesday morning without power after the remnants of Tropical Storm Cristobal blew into Northern Michigan Tuesday night.
Great Lake Energy reported Wednesday high winds caused widespread power line damage affecting more than 9,000 members in 13 counties. Most of the damage caused by the storm was in parts of Antrim, Charlevoix, Kalkaska, Lake, Mason, and Osceola counties.
At roughly 5 p.m. Wednesday there were 4,226 outages in 16 counties. Locally, Lake County had 29 customers with reported outages.
In a press release, Great Lakes Energy said crews including contract crews, were working to restore power. Restoration updates were shared throughout the day, but if power was not restored by 10 p.m., Great Lakes Energy customers could be out of power overnight, according to the press release.
Crews, however, continued to make good progress with less than 4,800 members without power around 4 p.m. Wednesday. Of the counties affected, the largest number of customers who were without power heading into Wednesday evening resided in Barry, Mecosta, Montcalm, and Ottawa counties.
Consumers Energy was reporting 2,229 outages affecting 169,540 customers including those in Lake, Missaukee, Osceola, and Wexford County. Locally, the largest concentration of outages was an area split between customers in Osceola and Lake counties where nearly 1,000 customers were without power.
Wexford County Emergency Management Coordinator Travis Baker said Wednesday he was monitoring the damage from the storm and preparing for the second wave of storms coming Wednesday afternoon. He said there were 15 calls throughout the county for downed wires Wednesday morning. He also said there were reports of downed trees caused by the storm.
With the second wave of storms coming, he said he was monitoring the weather service regarding the second wave.
"It is supposed to come between 2-10 p.m. and when looking at the map from the weather service it showed we are in the area for slight risk, but you never know," he said.
As a result, Baker said he would be in the Fawcett Communications Center all night monitoring activity and would be available from there.
Baker said with the potential of severe weather here, now is a good time to sign up for CodeRED. The cloud-based Software-as-a-Service solution allows public safety officials to deliver geo-targeted, time-sensitive information via phone, email, text, Integrated Public Alert and Warning System, and more.
To sign up, text “Wexford” to 99411 to receive alerts for severe weather and other emergencies in your area. People are reminded to stay away from downed power lines and to also stay clear of trees and limbs hanging on the lines.
Current outage information by counties and zip codes is updated on the Great Lakes Energy website, www.gtlakes.com, by visiting Storm Central.
Great Lakes Energy members should report their power outage online, on the Great Lakes Energy app, or by calling 888-485-2537.
To get the updates or report Consumers Energy power outages go to www.consumersenergy.com/outagemap or call 800-477-5050.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.