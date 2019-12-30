CADILLAC — Christmas has come and gone, but the holiday season is not over.
One more celebration is coming and it is one that many, including law enforcement and local prosecutors, are hoping people celebrate safely. It is New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. With many gatherings and parties throughout the holiday season taking place, it can be a dangerous and deadly time.
Recently, AAA of Michigan reported nearly 54% of all the traffic deaths during the Christmas holiday last year, Dec. 21-Dec. 25, 2018, in the state were alcohol-related. And now that the first recreational marijuana businesses have opened in Michigan, including one in Evart, AAA reported there is potential for an increase in impaired drivers.
According to a recent CDC report, in 2018, 12 million American adults said they had driven under the influence of marijuana in the 12 months before the survey.
When it comes to operating while intoxicated or drugged driving, local prosecutors talked about the rate of driving cases they prosecuted as well as concerns or thoughts on whether those cases will increase due to the legalization of recreational marijuana.
Osceola County Prosecutor Tony Badovinac said in 2019, there have been six drugged driving cases involving either marijuana and/or methamphetamine. However, Badovinac also said there have been 10 arrests for driving offenses, which turned into possession of methamphetamine cases due to the person having the drug in or on their person.
“We would rather charge the 10-year possession of meth felony than the 90-day misdemeanor for drugged driving or we charge both and try to get convictions on the most serious charges,‘ he said. “The scenario is usually the same, drivers going the wrong way, or parked conspicuously acting strange or being incoherent.‘
He said at least five of the aforementioned cases involved crashes of some type.
In total, the arrests made in 2019, excluding the final few days of the year, for drugged or drunken driving were 59 which was down from 93 in 2018. That decline, however, could be attributed to Badovinac’s office determining methamphetamine or other substances that were involved and trying to convict on the more serious offenses.
“We have had more felony charges in the past six months than in our history and the bulk of those charges are meth-related and include everything from assault to domestic violence to breaking and entering and even human trafficking,‘ he said. “If there is one common denominator in these meth cases, it is that you usually see some ‘bizarre’ behavior by defendants who often do not remember what they have done. Everything from walking down the road nude to attempting to set fires.‘
Missaukee County Prosecutor David DenHouten said the voters choosing to legalize recreational marijuana in Michigan during the November 2018 election has put drugged driving even more in focus. He said it is worthwhile to note that even with the new legalization, a person can still not have more than 2.5 ounces on them, can’t be consuming marijuana while in their vehicle, and can’t be impaired by marijuana while driving.
He said the effects of smoking marijuana often are more pronounced 45 minutes to 1.5 hours after an individual smokes marijuana as it moves from the bloodstream into the brain. Marijuana is just one of the many substances that impair drivers.
In Missaukee County, DenHouten said to date for 2019 his office has charged 22 defendants with felony drunken or drugged driving, which was an increase from nine in 2018. Concerning drugged driving, DenHouten said there were two in 2018 and are six to date in 2019. The low numbers indicate the difficulty law enforcement has had in identifying these types of offenses.
Missaukee County Sheriff Wil Yancer said the majority of under the influence cases are still with alcohol. His office sees some drugged driving cases including the legal prescription type and also the opioids.
“I definitely have a concern with marijuana now being legal that we will see an increase in our under the influence driving cases involving that drug,‘ he said.
DenHouten said the fear concerning these drugged driving cases, especially in light of the legalization of recreational marijuana, is law enforcement is not yet fully equipped to identify all drugged drivers.
“With additional officer training, increased use of field sobriety tests, preliminary oral fluid roadside analysis tests, and blood draws for suspected drugged drivers, the hope is that identifying drugged drivers will increase and with it will be a corresponding decrease in the number of drugged drivers,‘ he said.
By far, Wexford County has the most cases involving impaired driving.
Wexford County Prosecutor Jason Elmore said the county averages about 70 drunken driving cases per year, which has been steady for the past decade. He said it is illegal to operate a vehicle on a road or place open to the public, like a parking lot, while under the influence of alcohol, controlled substances, or other intoxicating substances.
One is considered “under the influence‘ when his ability to drive is substantially lessened, Elmore said. This means that one’s mental or physical condition is significantly impacted. He said most are familiar with OWI per se, or operating with an unlawful blood alcohol content of .08 or higher.
Marijuana legalization in other states, however, has proven to significantly increase marijuana-related crashes and fatalities on roadways, he said.
“At this time, it is too early to say what the impact has been in Wexford County. We have had, however, a couple of recent cases,‘ he said. “Michigan allows significantly more marijuana than any other state; thus, law enforcement expects the numbers to rise.‘
Marijuana presents several problems for protecting our roadways, according to Elmore. THC is often hard to detect, need not be smoked, and can be used in odorless forms, he said. There is no set cut-off amount of THC for the blood. It is arbitrary, but the use of new roadside chemical tests, field sobriety tests, and drug recognition experts, can help, he said.
“For other illegal drugs, there is a zero-tolerance cut-off. Any amount of heroin, meth, or other such drugs can be a crime,‘ he said. “In fact, it can be two crimes — use of the illegal drug and operating while intoxicated. The new roadside testing has only been locally available for about two months. Now, it is much easier for police officers to catch those driving under the influence of drugs.‘
