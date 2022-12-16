CADILLAC — Two downtown business owners are ready to mark the end of a year-long expansion project with a week-long celebration.
Owl Eye Coffee Roasters owners Aaron and Jin Fekete will host the celebration at their downtown Cadillac coffee café, 317 N. Mitchell St. The celebration begins on Dec. 17 and continues through Dec. 23.
Aaron said a lot of work has occurred over the past year and rather than having a one-day celebration, the idea to stretch it into a week-long event blossomed. The celebration also will include the chance for customers to win prizes such as coffee, coffee presses and coffee makers.
He also said the business has new hours of operation. Owl Eye is open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. Owl Eye is closed on Sundays.
In November 2021, Aaron said an opportunity presented itself for them to apply for a Michigan Economic Development Corporation grant. The process was quick. From finding out about the grant to writing it and submitting it, Aaron said less than a week passed.
While that process was quick, so was the notification from the state regarding finalists and ultimately which Michigan small businesses would receive the up to $25,000 grant.
In December 2021, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the awarding of more than $1 million in grants aimed at supporting small local businesses to create resiliency and strengthen downtowns throughout the state with the MEDC’s Match on Main grant program. This included $25,000 to Owl Eye Coffee Roasters.
While the grant helped pay for the renovations, Aaron said it wasn’t the only reason renovations were done. Both he and Jin had been planning on doing the expansion since they opened the business.
Aaron’s love of coffee has taken him around the world and back again. In 2019, he decided he wanted to set roots in his hometown of Cadillac. His goal was to get Cadillac and its surrounding areas as hooked on coffee as he is. Owl Eye Coffee Roasters, 317 N. Mitchell St., opened in March 2019 with that idea, and it remains part of the business plan.
Since he opened in March 2019, Aaron said the business has grown, including his wholesale base but also the walk-in customers buying bags of freshly roasted coffee beans from locations such as Brazil, Columbia, Mexico and other locations.
Recently, Aaron also started offering Gesha coffee. The roots of Gesha coffee stem from Africa, and the beans Aaron is roasting in his downtown Cadillac shop hail from Colombia. For those who want to be a little more unique with their coffee choice, Aaron also has an Indonesian bean he has been roasting — Kopi Luwak.
The reason it is a unique choice and a little more expensive is the uncommon production method for the beans. It is produced from coffee beans partially digested by Indonesian civets and then excreted. While there are farmed beans that are less expensive, there also are wild-collected beans, which is the type Aaron has been roasting.
For those who consider themselves coffee enthusiasts or beanheads, both the Gesha and Kopi Luwak beans are something they undoubtedly have heard of and will want to try.
“Gesha and Kopi Luwak are some of my splurges. Perhaps, that’s what keeps us interesting by adding to the variety of options,” he said. “I do like to have something of novelty or uniqueness for those who don’t mind the occasional splurge and can appreciate it.”
When it comes to the Kopi Luwak beans, Aaron said they are directly sourced, and he knows the farm and the people who collected the beans. Again, the civets are wild as opposed to caged ones. He said they are attracted to the coffee farms like deer are to corn fields and the civets love sugary, sweet coffee cherries. While they eat the coffee cherries, they cannot digest the beans.
It is the civets, however, that do all the post-harvest processing apart from the obvious and necessary washing of the beans. Aaron said to collect enough of the beans to sell on the market takes a month or two. That is why the price for Kopi Luwak collected from wild civets is so high.
“I have seen it sell as high as $130 for just 3.5 ounces. We wanted to keep prices low enough for people to have the once-in-a-lifetime chance,” he said. “You won’t find it anywhere near Cadillac, that’s for sure.”
With Owl Eye’s transformation into a café-style coffee shop and new hours of operation, Aaron said he hopes people think of them for meetings, as a place to do work on the fly or even as a meeting spot for book clubs or other groups. He said the added space the expansion project has given Owl Eye is for the public to use.
He also said the goal is to have some food offerings ready for the grand reopening, but the hope is to have a uniquely Owl Eye offering sourced from local bakeries or pastry shops soon.
