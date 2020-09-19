WELLSTON — It has been more than a year since the Dublin General Store was razed by a fire, but very soon the store known for jerky will reopen.
Owner Greg Fischer said there isn't an exact date for reopening, but it will happen in September.
Since December, crews have worked to build the new Dublin General Store. It started with the pouring of the building's foundation and after the first of the new year work moved on to the construction of the building itself. Even after COVID-19 started shutting things down, Dublin Store owner Greg Fischer said construction continued. With grocery stores deemed essential, Fischer said the construction of the store also was.
That, however, didn't mean there weren't delays.
"There have been some delays. Just contractor stuff. They are all operating behind schedule due to COVID and are short of help," Fischer said. "Things are just not coming together as fast as we hoped they would."
While the store is not officially open, Fischer said they have started making things like jerky and sausages. With the fire genesis believed to be arson, Fischer said he hasn't had much interaction with police regarding the investigation. He said they have a job to do and he has been consumed by trying to get the store going.
"We are just excited to get open and start taking care of people again," Fischer said.
Fire crews were dispatched at 2:59 a.m. on Aug. 31, 2019, the Dublin Store, and the first fire engine arrived on the scene at 3:06 a.m., according to comments made in August 2019 by Norman Township Fire Chief Gary Melzer. Since fire crews were unable to enter the building, he also said it was difficult to fight the fire until they could start pulling down walls using an excavator. In total, nine different departments, including South Branch Township in Wexford County, responded to the fire.
Manistee Township also assisted and used its aerial device which helped to save the storage building located behind the general store itself, Melzer said. An estimated 300,000 gallons were used to fight the fire.
The Aug. 31 fire wasn’t the first time the Dublin General Store burned and had to be rebuilt.
In 1963, Fischer said the original Dublin General Store his grandparents built burned down on the Fourth of July. He said the old, wooden structure was replaced with a cement block building. It reopened on Nov. 15, 1963, in time for the firearm deer season.
Fischer said the cause of the fire in 1963 was believed to have been the result of an electrical malfunction. In 1966, he said his father took ownership of the store. It was at that time the store started expanding, including the addition of the hardware store.
The Dublin General Store was established in 1935 and included full grocery and hardware stores, according to its website. While it was those things, it grew in fame for its meats and, in particular, it's jerky. Since 1975, the Dublin General Store made more than 50 varieties of home-cured jerky.
