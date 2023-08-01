CADILLAC — One of Cadillac’s oldest buildings has been given a new lease on life.
Simply Delightful owner Steve Barnes purchased the Odd Fellows building at the corner of Mitchell and Pine streets and plans to renovate the structure before moving his business in.
For months, Simply Delightful signs have been visible on the windows of the building. Barnes said they decided to make use of the building’s prime downtown location for advertising while they’re getting it ready for use.
Barnes bought the 109-year-old building from Ben Bigelow last year. He said Simply Delightful has been outgrowing its present location for some time. With the new building, Barnes said they’ll have quadruple the amount of space.
While the bones of the structure remain solid, Barnes said quite a bit of interior work needs to be done before they’re ready to serve customers there. He said they’ll need to replace plumbing, install new heating and air conditioning, and in general clean the place up.
“It’s going to need a lot of TLC,” said Barnes, who added that renovating the building while also retaining its historical charm will require a pretty substantial investment.
“We want to turn it into something cool.”
Barnes said the tentative plan is for the entire first floor of structure to be used for retail space. The second floor will be used as a production area, where staff can make fudge, peanut brittle, caramel corn and other items sold at Simply Delightful and distributed wholesale. The third floor will be used as a storage area.
Barnes said these are preliminary ideas, however, and a lot could change between now and when work begins.
As for their current location at 112 North Mitchell St., Barnes said they intend to keep the building and potentially use it for selling specialty items such as allergen-free and organic food products. It’s possible that this location could be rebranded, although Barnes said they haven’t yet made a decision one way or the other.
He estimated they’ll have a better idea on the timeline of when work will begin within the next couple of months. He was hesitant to give any kind of prediction as to when the work would be finished.
The Odd Fellows building was constructed in 1914. Throughout its history, a commercial tenant has been on the bottom floor, while the top two floors have been reserved as lodge space for the club.
The Viola Lodge 259 Independent Order of Odd Fellows (IOOF) was instituted on June 9, 1875, with the following charter members: Samuel F. Long, Samuel B. Chatterton, B. Meister, David Kimball, Ephraim Shay, F.J. Huntley, Oliver Plotts, William Eagle, Ira White, John Leeson, Wilber Horton, William Tilden and J.J. Hixson.
Two of those men are noteworthy in the history of Cadillac. Dr. John Leeson was the inventor of the famous “Tiger Oil” and was active in civic affairs, and Ephraim Shay invented the Shay engine, which was a locomotive with side gears on the wheels. The engine was used throughout the U.S. to move logs harvested deep in the forest.
The club’s first meetings were held over the bank at the northwest corner of Cass and South Mitchell street. As the Lodge increased, the need of a meeting place grew more evident and in 1880 it purchased a lot on South Mitchell Street between Cass and Chapin streets. The following spring work was started on the new lodge home and by Nov. 1, 1881, the building was completed.
The lodge hall was on the second floor of a building which stood on the old Oleson’s parking lot (the current location of the Cadillac Lofts). The first floor housed a grocery store operated by Wilcox brothers, and later operated by W.W. Cowin and E.R. Hector.
Shortly after the turn of the century, the Odd Fellows had outgrown their lodge hall and began holding meetings in the opera house which stood on the site of the Cadillac Evening News press and camera area.
In 1909 a lot was purchased from George Cummer at the corner of Pine and North Mitchell streets.
In April, 1914 the building was started and on Feb. 2, 1915 dedication ceremonies were held for what was termed the finest lodge building in northern Michigan. All told, the building cost about $24,000 to complete.
The following is a Cadillac Evening News description of the lodge room when it was first built:
“Completely surrounding the room are comfortable leather seats, trimmed in dull finish oak. The platform on which the presiding officers sit is especially imposing with its high back chairs and the large wooden canopy overhanging. An attractive rug covers the floor and the lighting arrangement, which is simple yet effective, is so constructed that all of the lights can be dimmed for the degree of work of the order. A player-piano is one of the important lodge room fixtures. The dining room, though small, is exceedingly pleasant and possesses the ‘homey’ atmosphere. Six long tables which cross the room provide seating room for about 125 persons. The kitchen is all that the most exacting cook could ask for. A splendid 15-burner gas range provides the cooking facilities and large, roomy cupboards hold the dishes and other equipment necessary for the serving of the well known Odd Fellow and Rebekah ‘feeds.’ The dishes, which are all new, have the I.O.O.F. insignia stamped in gold on each piece.”
Until the building of the Armory, the third floor was the scene of many social activities. Each year the police and fire departments held their annual balls there on George Washington’s birthday.
The Odd Fellows Viola Lodge No. 259 disbanded in 2013, at which time the building was put up for sale.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.