CADILLAC — Sheila Denison opened The Ultimate Gift store in 2013 with the intention of creating a place where people could gather to worship God and pray for the betterment of downtown Cadillac.
Selling merchandise was merely a functional means of achieving those pious ends.
"We needed a way to pay the rent," Denison said.
Eight years later, prayer meetings are still held regularly in a small area that doubles as a dressing room. The rest of the store has been filled with merchandise.
Initially, Denison said they sold "inspirational and encouraging gifts" but eventually, they branched out to offer specialty items such as smoked fish, products from Cherry Republic and Grand Traverse Pie Company, and Michigan-themed novelty items such as shirts and mugs — all produced in the U.S.
Denison said she and her husband, Jim, chose to stock these types of products after considering what items they personally travel long distances to purchase.
"It was something that was needed in Cadillac ... to keep people from having to go all the way to Traverse City" said Denison, who added that their sales have continued to grow over the years as they've developed a reputation for offering items that can't be found anywhere else in the region.
"And there are a lot of unexplored opportunities, such as online ordering and shipping products," Denison said. "This is just the tip of the iceberg."
While Denison was busy expanding their inventory and clientele base, other changes have occurred around them — in the city itself.
"When we originally leased the building, there were 12 or 14 empty storefronts in downtown," Denison said. "There aren't many empty spaces now. Summers seem a lot busier now than they used to. Cadillac was on the back burner for a few years but I think people are coming through now instead of going around like they used to."
Part of the reason why Denison thinks more people are stopping in Cadillac is the developments in town that have made news headlines in recent years, such as the Cadillac Commons area, park improvements and Cadillac Lofts.
While the future is looking bright for The Ultimate Gift, Denison said she's made the decision to step away from the business in order to focus on running her other janitorial enterprise of 30 years — Sparkling Clean Services — and to spend more time with family. Denison, who is 58 years old, said she'd also like to pursue other business ventures, including real estate.
One of the things she's most proud of in regard to The Ultimate Gift is the "mom and pop shop" atmosphere they've been able to cultivate. Family members regularly help run the shop, including Jim, who particularly enjoys interacting with customers and discussing their range of smoked fish products.
It is Denison's hope that whoever they sell the business to will preserve the spirit of The Ultimate Gift while also expanding and making it better.
"I don't want to lose the personality of the store," Denison said. "I love Cadillac and would love to know this store will continue to serve our local people and our tourists. I hope someone will buy it and take it to a whole new level."
While Denison doesn't want to rush the sale of the business, she's hoping to find a buyer by June.
