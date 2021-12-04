CADILLAC — The Cadillac City Council on Monday will hear details of a plan to transform the former Speeds Automotive property at 423 N. Mitchell St. into a development similar to the Cadillac Lofts.
According to council documents, Lee Richards and Elizabeth Schnettner own and are redeveloping the former Speeds Automotive and adjacent property into a mixed use residential/commercial project.
The development currently is projected to have 14 apartments totaling 8,828 square feet, and commercial/retail space totaling 5,000 square feet.
Estimated private investment on the development is $2,994,532.
Because revenues from rental revenues are not adequate to cover the cost of reconstructing the building, in addition to the level of operating costs, the project will only proceed if economic development tools and incentives available to the city are utilized.
“This investment for the redevelopment of this property will bring residents to the city, which will create economic activity for downtown businesses, provide commercial space and jobs for new business, provide much needed new housing, and may create spin-off redevelopment of adjacent properties, providing a significant long-term return for the downtown and the community,” council documents state.
To assist in the redevelopment, council will consider approving a brownfield tax increment finance plan and an Obsolete Property Rehabilitation Act local tax abatement on the property.
According to council documents, the brownfield plan has been prepared to facilitate the development by reimbursing lead and asbestos abatement, demolition and infrastructure costs through the capture of increased taxes generated by the private investment. Eligible activity costs are estimated at $386,036.
The project also includes an OPRA tax abatement that will freeze the value of building for local taxes for 12 years but will provide for capture of state taxes to reimburse brownfield eligible activities. OPRA was used for the redevelopment of the Cobbs-Mitchell building and is comparable to the Commercial Redevelopment Act and Commercial Rehabilitation Act abatements that have been established and previously used on other projects in the city, council documents indicate.
In October, when the Cadillac Lofts was recognized with a gold award in the Real Estate Redevelopment and Reuse category by the International Economic Development Council, Cadillac City Manager Marcus Peccia mentioned the Speeds Automotive building as an example of a similar type of redevelopment project.
“This type of development doesn’t happen without all those layers working together,” Peccia said at the time.
On Monday, council will vote to set the date for the brownfield and OPRA public hearings for Dec. 20.
Also on Monday, council will hold a public hearing to gather feedback on proposed ordinance amendments that would allow industrial marijuana businesses to operate in the city.
According to agenda documents containing the language of the proposed ordinance amendment, “the City wishes to amend Section 10-2 of the City Code to eliminate marihuana license caps for certain establishments, eliminate stacking restrictions for recreational marihuana growers in industrial zones, and allow equivalent licenses to be operated in the same location to the extent permitted by state law.”
A nearly identical ordinance amendment has been proposed for medical marijuana facilities: “the City wishes to amend Section 10-3 of the City Code to eliminate marihuana license caps for facilities other than provisioning centers, eliminate stacking restrictions for medical marihuana growers in industrial zones, and allow equivalent licenses to be operated in the same location to the extent permitted by state law.”
Under the proposed amendment, when a licensee holds equivalent licenses for a single property, each facility or establishment counts as a separate facility or establishment.
Equivalent license means any of the following held by a single licensee: a marijuana grower license of any class, a marijuana processor license, a marijuana provisioning center license, a marijuana secure transporter license; and a marijuana safety compliance facility license.
Currently, the city caps the number of Class A, Class B and Class C growers to one each. It also caps the number of processors, secure transporters and safety compliance establishments to one. The amendment would permit the authorization of an unlimited number of those establishments in the city.
The amendment would permit stacked grower licenses to be authorized in facilities in the Light Industrial and General Industrial zoning districts. Currently, stacked grower licenses are prohibited in the city.
Cadillac City Council members recently witnessed firsthand how a large-scale marijuana manufacturing facility works. Peccia said council members and staff visited an operation about 25-30 minutes away and added that seeing it up close and personal was “remarkable.”
Peccia said proposed changes to the city’s recreational and medical marijuana ordinances would allow for such a “industrial-type facility” to set up shop within the city’s industrial park.
