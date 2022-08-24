Owners of Maggie's Tavern still holding out hope of eventually reopening

CADILLAC — When the COVID-19 pandemic first arrived in the U.S., shutting down businesses throughout the country, Trevor Jones anticipated that his family’s restaurant — Maggie’s Tavern — would have to remain closed for about six months.
More than two years later, Jones said there’s “not really an end in sight.”
Jones said so many unknowns and uncertainties exist that it still doesn’t make sense to reopen, and he can’t say for certain if that will ever change.
Last spring, Jones said the timing wasn’t right to reopen the primarily sit-down restaurant because there were still restricted capacity conditions in place.
Jones, whose parents purchased the more than 100-year-old Mitchell Street business in 1983 and rehabilitated it from a dilapidated dive bar to a popular eatery, said the decision to remain closed was further cemented when their main stock freezer malfunctioned, causing them to lose $1,500 worth of food.
At the time, Jones said they went through the small amount of savings they had amassed in case of an emergency, and given the ever-changing capacity restrictions, interruptions in the ability to offer dine-in service, and other factors, he said it was likely they’d be even more in the hole if they had decided to open.
Conditions have changed since 2020 and 2021 but they haven’t necessarily improved for restaurants, which now face other challenges.
Today, the biggest uncertainty about reopening the restaurant is having the staff on hand to run it, Jones said.
“Pretty much every restaurant in town is dealing with that right now,” said Jones, who tried to plan for the restaurant to have staff to reopen about six months after closing in 2020 but those standby employees have long since found other jobs.
In addition, Jones said there now exists major logistics hurdles to reopening, including a health department inspection and a sizable financial investment in new appliances and equipment.
Jones said since the family fully owns the building and owes zero debt on it, they’re in a position to allow it to remain unused indefinitely, although they are still keeping the water and electricity on in the event they decide to reopen.
“I’ve got my fingers crossed I’ll be able to open it up again,” Jones said. “But we’re not really too sure right now. We haven’t been able to come to a conclusion.”
