Owners of marijuana provisioning center in works for Cadillac ask for recreational permit

CADILLAC — It didn’t take long for two recreational marijuana permits to be snatched up in the city of Cadillac and now a third business is hoping to get their hands on one.
The only problem is that there are no permits left in Cadillac ... unless changes are made to the city’s marijuana ordinance.
During a recent Cadillac City Council meeting, attorney David Rozanski spoke on behalf of his client, W.L. Green Ventures Inc., which has purchased property between 919 and 929 North Mitchell Street and plans to open a new medical marijuana provisioning center at that location. W.L. Green Ventures Inc. currently owns and operates a medical marijuana dispensary in Traverse City called Cured Leaf.
Rozanski said the company already has spent $150,000 on the Cadillac project and plans to invest another $1 million getting the facility ready for customers. The name of the shop will be Gatsby Cannabis Co., Rozanski said.
Rozanski spoke at a meeting during which council approved changes to the city’s marijuana ordinances allowing multi-license manufacturing facilities to open in areas zoned General Industrial and Light Industrial. The ordinance amendment was specific to industrial uses and did not change the limitations currently in place on the number of retail shops in the city.
During public comment, Rozanski asked the city council to consider expanding the availability of adult-use retail permits to allow Gatsby Cannabis Co. to sell to recreational users.
The two adult use permits in the city currently are owned by Dunegrass Co. and Lume Cannabis Co. The city’s cap on medical marijuana provisioning centers also is set at two. Rozanski asked council to consider expanding the cap to four, effectively allowing existing medical marijuana permit holders to obtain a recreational permit, and vice versa.
Doing this would not increase the number of marijuana retail locations in Cadillac but would allow for a more competitive market between medical and recreational marijuana establishments, Rozanski said.
W.L. Green’s original business plan was to open a medical marijuana provisioning center in Cadillac but subsequent to the passage of the recreational marijuana law through a statewide ballot referendum a few years ago, Rozanski said the industry has undergone big changes.
“The medical market is shrinking,” Rozanski said. “Medical marijuana card holders are declining at a substantial rate and suppliers increasingly are choosing adult use over medical. Medical is going to be a very niche market in five years.”
Alternatively, Rozanski said the recreational market is “exploding” and he said they expect it to grow into the foreseeable future.
Cadillac is of particular interest to W.L. Green, Rozanski said, because it is a premier vacation and travel destination in Northern Michigan. Many visitors coming through town might not have a medical card but would be interested in buying from a recreational shop, Rozanski said.
The market has shifted to recreational marijuana because there are fewer hoops to jump through than medical, Rozanski said. To purchase recreational marijuana, all someone needs is proof that they’re 21 or older; they don’t need to see a doctor or have any sort of diagnosable medical condition.
“We’re concerned this won’t be a viable project (without the adult use permit),” said Rozanski, who conjectured that a medical marijuana dispensary willing to open up without a recreational component would be “less sophisticated” than Gatsby Cannabis Co. and “likely to fail” in the current market.
“We’re just asking for reciprocity across the board,” Rozanski said.
In response to Rozanski’s comments during the city council meeting, Cadillac City Manager Marcus Peccia said they were open to the idea of discussing the expansion of recreational permits but did not give a timeframe as to when that could happen.
With the viability of project in question without the recreational permit, Rozanski estimated the timeline for opening the Gatsby Cannabis Co. to be about a year after they’re able to obtain one (assuming council takes action on the matter).
“The building needs a lot of work,” Rozanski said. “We still need to build out the facility.”
