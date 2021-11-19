Owners of new Papa John's pizzeria in Cadillac Lofts hope to be open by mid-December

CADILLAC — Construction delays have pushed back the opening of Cadillac’s first Papa John’s pizzeria but business co-owner Matt Blakely said they’re still hoping to serve customers before the end of the year.
Since about mid-summer, crews have been working inside the bottom floor of the Cadillac Lofts building, adjacent to the Jimmy John’s sandwich shop.
Blakely and his business partner, Michael Ascione, who are natives of Northern Michigan, opened their first Papa John’s location in Kingsley last year and believe the Cadillac Lofts will be a great location right in the downtown area.
“Being in the heart of the city fit our business model well,” Blakely said. “We’ll be closer to houses and foot traffic, and delivery times will be quicker than if we were on the north end of town.”
Blakely said while most aspects of the pizzeria construction have gone smoothly, they are waiting on a few items necessary to move things forward, including electrical meters.
“We were hoping to be open by early November,” Blakely said. “But with supply chain holdups, it’s looking like mid-December.”
Right now, Blakely said they’re finishing up with the installation of insulation and electrical wiring. Once they install electrical meters, Blakely said much of the work that remains is setting up the ovens, tables, chairs and other interior features.
Blakely said Northern Michigan hasn’t had much exposure to Papa John’s and he believes they’ll be able to quickly generate a loyal clientele thanks to the strength of the brand, highlighted in their well-known slogan, “Better ingredients, better pizza, Papa John’s.”
“The restaurant industry (especially among pizzerias), is very competitive,” Blakely said. “But this is a different kind of pizza and we think that will show through. We think this is a great place to expand on that brand.”
The Papa John’s business model revolves primarily around take-out and delivery orders, which makes it perfect for the Lofts since they won’t have much room for dine-in customers, although they will have a few tables set up, Blakely said.
While they’re already advertising for prospective employees, Blakely said they’ll be kicking their hiring process into high gear when they’re closer to opening. Blakely said some of the employees who eventually will work in Cadillac will be trained at their existing Kingsley location ahead of time.
