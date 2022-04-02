Owners of old Northwoods Hotel propose $4.6M redevelopment plan for property

CADILLAC — A third mixed use development akin to the Cadillac Lofts at the corner of Cass and Mitchell streets, and Speeds Uptown Lofts in the works a few blocks north, has been proposed for the former Northwoods Hotel at 101 E. Harris St.
According to a Cadillac City Council communication included in the agenda packet for its upcoming meeting, Val Vista RV Park, LLC are redeveloping the former Northwoods Hotel and adjacent property into a residential/commercial project.
The Northwoods Hotel is more than a century old, and has been home to a number of businesses over the years, including most recently Saturn Gems and the Escape Bar. The upper floors of the building also have been used as a residential space.
The proposed development currently is projected to have 23 apartments totaling 10,692 square feet, and commercial/retail space totaling 1,142 square feet. Estimated private investment is $4.6 million.
Because revenues from rental revenues are not adequate to cover the cost of reconstructing the building, in addition to the level of operating costs, the project will only proceed if economic development tools and incentives available to the city are utilized, according to council documents.
“This investment for the redevelopment of this property will bring residents to the city, which will create economic activity for downtown businesses, provide commercial space and jobs for new business, provide much needed new housing, and may create spin-off redevelopment of adjacent properties, providing a significant long-term return for the downtown and the community,” council documents state.
To assist in the redevelopment, council will consider approving a brownfield tax increment finance plan and an Obsolete Property Rehabilitation Act local tax abatement on the property.
According to council documents, the brownfield plan has been prepared to facilitate the development by reimbursing lead and asbestos abatement, selective demolition and public infrastructure improvements along Harris Street. Eligible activity costs are estimated at $504,210.
The project also includes an OPRA tax abatement that will freeze the value of building for local taxes for 12 years but will provide for capture of state taxes to reimburse brownfield eligible activities. OPRA was used for the redevelopment of the Cobbs-Mitchell and former Speed’s Automotive building and is comparable to the Commercial Redevelopment Act and Commercial Rehabilitation Act abatements that have been established and previously used on other projects in the city, council documents indicate.
In October 2021, when the Cadillac Lofts was recognized with a gold award in the Real Estate Redevelopment and Reuse category by the International Economic Development Council, Cadillac City Manager Marcus Peccia mentioned the Speeds Automotive and Northwoods Hotel buildings as examples of similar types of redevelopment projects.
He said there is a fourth project of this type in the works, but he added it isn’t far enough along to be announced at this time.
Council on Monday will discuss setting public hearings on the brownfield, OPRA tax abatement and OPRA district application for April 18.
Also on Monday, council is slated to discuss the proposed “exhibition” driving ordinance amendment tabled during its last meeting.
Cadillac Director of Public Safety Adam Ottjepka described the amendment as a less severe option for citing people who drive in a reckless or careless way.
Typically, Ottjepka said they cite people for “reckless” driving and “careless” driving if they are observed violating the ordinance in at least two or three ways, for instance, by rapidly accelerating, fishtailing and swaying a vehicle from side to side.
By having this additional option available, the city would be able to cite someone if they violate only one of the acts.
Ottjepka said that the intention of the code change was to give officers the ability to issue offenders a lesser citation — one that didn’t add points to their license or increase their insurance rates.
When it came to the question of whether or not the proposed code change actually achieved this objective, however, it wasn’t immediately clear. Ottjepka said he modeled the proposal based on one that was implemented in another Michigan city and did not know if it added points to the offender’s license or not.
If it did add points, council member Stephen King said he wouldn’t support passing the code change, as it would be duplicating a law already on the books and wouldn’t actually make the city’s citation any less severe.
King made a motion to table the ordinance until an answer to this question could be obtained. The motion was approved by council.
According to the council communication regarding Monday’s agenda, “an updated copy of the ordinance is attached and specifically identifies this violation as a zero-point violation.”
City attorney Michael Homier said council does not have to hold another public hearing on this ordinance and could choose to vote on it Monday.
Council on Monday also will hold public hearings on the proposed Capital Improvement Program, the sale of property on Wright Street to the Cadillac Industrial Fund, and a staff recommendation to award the contract for construction of the Trailhead at Cadillac Commons.
Cadillac City Council meets Monday at 6 p.m., at the Cadillac Municipal Complex, located at 200 N. Lake St.
