TUSTIN — Brent and Jessica Radford have become accustomed to starting work at around 7 a.m. and not calling it a day until 10 or 12 hours later.
This has been the routine for several years at the business they own — Swick Custom Butchering, located on 19 Mile Road near Tustin in Osceola County — and while many business owners expect to put in long hours, for the Radfords, enough is enough.
Jessica said they purchased the business about five years ago. Before the Radfords bought the butcher shop, Jessica said it had been operating for three or four decades.
About a year after they purchased it, Jessica said they started to notice it was becoming very difficult to find employees.
“Nobody wants to come in and apply,” said Jessica, who added that for some time, she and her husband have been running the shop with the help of only two employees. Ideally, the shop requires at least five employees and seven would be preferable.
“With lack of help it’s impossible to get enough done,” reads a message posted on the business’s Facebook page recently. “Swick’s r officially closed we r sorry for anyone that’s been on the schedule.”
Brent said they’ll be listing the business for sale next week and will be selling everything, including the facility, all the equipment, the 8 acres it’s located on, and the home on the property.
Swick’s slaughters and processes custom orders of beef, pork, goat and lamb. Brent said they have a list of orders through February.
“There’s so much beef out there that needs to be cut,” said Brent, who added that whoever ends of purchasing the business will have a “turn-key” ready operation with a built-in client base.
