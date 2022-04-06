CADILLAC — As individuals age, the level and frequency of care they require changes, and the process of finding that care can create stress for both seniors and their loved ones. The Program of All-inclusive Care for the Elderly, or PACE, is working to lift that burden from the shoulders of northern Michigan families, while improving quality of life for patients.
PACE North is the northern Michigan-focused branch of the organization, which began in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. The need for inclusive care was identified by PACE long before the pandemic, but PACE North Executive Director Mary John-Williams said COVID has further highlighted the desire of aging individuals to receive care while remaining in their communities.
“We knew of this 50 years ago when the PACE model started in California, but COVID has even accelerated that. We’re seeing that nationally,” she said. “There have been 10 applications alone this past quarter for new programs nationwide, and so again, COVID has sort of accelerated and held this mission, which is for individuals wanting to stay at home.”
Participants are eligible for PACE if they’re over the age of 55, are certified by the State of Michigan to need nursing home level of care, live in the defined PACE service area and are able to live safely in their community.
If they are eligible for PACE, and elect to become a part of the program, the organization becomes both the primary care provider and the insurer. Community Outreach Director Lori Wells said if an individual dual qualifies for Medicare and Medicaid, there is zero out-of-pocket cost for approved services. As of right now, over 90% of PACE North participants fall into that category.
Cadillac resident Judy Houts has been a PACE North participant for about two years, and she said the benefits of the program for her are not having to take on insurance paperwork, or manage the cost of her services.
“I just encourage everyone, particularly because they do take care of all the costs from the time you start there as far as your dental or your hearing, or eyes, along with your regular mental, physical care,” she said. “They’re just great.”
In many cases, aging can make patients feel as though they’ve lost control over their lives and their health. When patients have the option to continue their care from the comfort of their own home, PACE North Board Member Dr. James Whelan said it can have a positive impact on their mental and physical well-being.
“Aging adults, especially depending on their generation, struggle greatly with losing their independence,” he said. “It is a painful and difficult process for them, and to ask for help or to get assistance is very, very hard for them.”
Coping with the effects of aging often extends beyond the patient. For example, if an individual loses their sight due to aging, or something sudden like a stroke, Whelan said they can become resistant with family when it comes to steps like taking car keys away. In other cases, family members living in another part of the state from their aging relative sometimes have to travel on a weekly basis just to check in. Either of these situations can add to the already complicated aging process.
“Knowing they have the PACE program available and checking on them every day or being able to have them in person, and getting all the different types of care they may need, gives that family tremendous peace of mind,” Whelan said. “It really helps the patients, many of whom struggle with loneliness and loss of connection as they’ve gotten older, because their friends have all passed away.”
Care is offered exclusively in-home when it meets the needs of the patient, but PACE North extends care options into the community through their Day Center, located in Traverse City. There, participants can join their peers for meals, activities and outings, five days a week. A fully operational clinic is also available on-site for a number of services.
For those who do prefer to participate from home, a tablet can be provided, allowing them to join activities virtually.
When Houts first joined the PACE North program, she was attending the Day Center twice a week, but was reduced to one day a week as COVID cases grew. She receives physical therapy, occupational therapy, counseling and hot tub therapy during her Day Center visits. It’s also a chance for her to connect with fellow participants.
Being able to continue living within her community has only added to Houts’s support system.
“I really like it that way. It’s great,” she said. “I’ve got my complex family, I’ve got my church family, and I’ve got my pace family, and I wouldn’t want to do without any of them.”
John-Williams said for a few excursions, they’ve taken participants fishing and to Walmart, and a trip to the farmers market is expected when the warm weather arrives.
Having a place like the Day Center helps participants to interact and build friendships, and John-Williams said they encourage individuals to suggest additions to center programs. In one case, a participant was looking to do a Bible study, and PACE staff members were able to reach out to the community and find a pastor who would be willing to come by and host that activity.
“It’s truly meeting the participant where they are,” John-Williams. “So in healthcare, we talk a lot about person-centered care. I think this model is one of those models that truly gets to that, because it’s wherever the participant is, is where we are.”
When it comes to local counties, Whelan said 15% of current participants are out of Wexford, which he said is a testament to not only the need for inclusive care in local communities, but the benefit of that care. Although the Day Center is located in Traverse City, PACE North does provide busing for participants who live out of the area. Even so, plans for further expansion are under way.
“When I was interviewing for this position, one of the comments in my first round of interviews was that PACE North was the best kept secret,” John-Williams said. “So that’s my mission, so it’s not a secret, that people know we’re here, and that we’re this alternative.”
One way PACE North has been increasing their outreach efforts by connecting with local businesses and organizations that serve the aging population in Wexford County. As outreach director, Wells has coordinated to advertise PACE North on billboards in the area and has developed relationships with Meals on Wheels, Harbor View Apartments and Curry House Assisted Living and Memory Care.
If and when participants are ready to move on to nursing home care, PACE will help them locate a facility. Their purpose isn’t to replace nursing homes, but to work with them. Recently, Wells had the opportunity to speak with Curry House support groups and make them aware of the options PACE North provides.
Curry House Sales and Marketing Director Rae Berwald said she herself wasn’t aware of the PACE North program and was excited to discover what they can offer families. After Wells came to speak at her support groups, she noticed that many attendees seemed interested in learning more about PACE and the care options out there for their seniors.
Berwald said she’s looking forward to seeing how PACE North grows and further developing their relationship with Curry House.
Overall, Houts said the PACE North program has made a difference in her life. Initially, she said her family was concerned due to the fact that she’d be giving up her doctor, but Houts said it “didn’t bother her at all,” because of how attentive the PACE North medical personnel are. The program has also allowed her to continue to be an active member of her community.
“I’m definitely a people person, and I just really enjoy interacting with the other participants,” she said. “And it’s just a great place.”
