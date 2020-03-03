LAKE CITY — Eli Crittenden loves playing wheelchair basketball, and his team, the Pacers, are raising money next weekend to cover going to NWBA nationals in mid-March.
Eli is in eighth grade and plays on the junior varsity team for the Pacers, which is organized through Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital in Grand Rapids. Eli said that he plays, “mostly center, and sometimes point guard.‘ Playing point guard is his favorite position. While he has only played for a few years now, the skills he has developed with his team already have them on the path to success. The Pacers currently have a 15-1 record, and are set to go to nationals later next month. Nationals will be held in Wichita, Kansas on the second weekend of March.
Eli loves the feeling when he is out on the court. “It makes me feel more like doing the thing that all my friends do,‘ he said. “I really look forward to it.‘ He said that he doesn’t get nervous before games, instead he gets ready to play ball. And when the season is over, he can’t wait for it to start again. He said, “Right after the season was done last year, I started to count down to the next season.‘
The Pacers’ fundraising event will raise money to cover the costs of going to nationals. The Pacers will be taking on teachers, school staff, and other students who will compete in wheelchairs as well. In addition to the game, the afternoon will include a free-throw contest, a silent auction, and a bake sale.
The fundraising event is set to take place March 7 at the Lake City High School at 3 p.m. Admission is $3 for children, $5 for adults, and $10 for families. The event is open to the public, and the Crittendens are currently looking for more silent auction items, bake sale items, and cash donations. Anyone interested in contributing can contact the Crittendens at (231) 499-6031.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.