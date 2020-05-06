Pair of banners honors Cadillac's Class of 2020

CADILLAC — Mike Blackmer remembers not being able to attend his high school's commencement ceremony.
The Cadillac businessman wants to make sure the Cadillac High School Class of 2020 doesn't have the same feeling.
With schools across the state closed for the academic year due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, plans are on hold for what type — if any — celebrations the Class of 2020 will be able to have this spring and summer.
Cadillac Area Public Schools leaders are holding out hope that June and July will afford them the chance to have in-person commencement ceremonies for graduates at Veterans Memorial Stadium but that remains uncertain.
To give Cadillac's graduating senior class some recognition, Blackmer put up two large banners in front of a pair of his businesses — the Lake Cadillac Party Store on M-115 and The Pines Sports Bar & Bowling Center on M-55.
The banners read "Congratulations to the Cadillac Class of 2020 Graduates — Take Pride In How Far You've Come, Have Faith In How Far You Can Go!" and lists the full name of every graduate, which is around 170.
"With (Merritt Speedway) I make a lot of banners," Blackmer said. "The idea was…in 1980, I remember the day of my graduation and I didn't get to march for various reasons. It was one of the worst days of my life.
"I got the names from the school and got the banner made. I plan to leave it up for 30 days."
Blackmer said it's simply a way for the community to make sure this year's graduates get some form of recognition with all of the traditional senior class moments uncertain.
"These kids need the recognition and they deserve the recognition," he said. "It's a memory they need to have because they worked hard to get where they are at."
Blackmer employs a couple of high school seniors at his businesses so he's got a connection to the class, too.
The response to the banners has quite special.
Blackmer said that as of Monday afternoon, there had been 29,000 "likes" on his company's Facebook pages.
Parents and students have been taking pictures in front of the banners, as well.
"So far the parents of the kids have been so appreciative and that's made it really special," Blackmer said.
One parent who has a son in the Class of 2020 summed it up pretty well on the Lake Cadillac Party Store Facebook page.
Her comment reads, "This actually made me cry. This has been such a crappy way for seniors to end their high school experience. Thank you for recognizing all of them in such a thoughtful manner. This ‘senior 2020’ mom is very grateful."
