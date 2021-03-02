CADILLAC — April Neihardt is used to kids telling her they're afraid of spiders.
The elementary-school social worker at Manton Consolidated Schools does sentence-completion exercises where kids explain their fears.
But this year, the bug students are afraid of is microscopic.
"This year, every student that I have had complete the sentence completion thing, their response has been, 'I'm afraid of COVID,'" Neihardt told the Cadillac News in a phone interview. "There are kids that refuse to high-five or elbow bump and they'll say, 'No, I can't. Because of COVID.'"
The COVID-19 pandemic is trauma itself. But even as the pandemic adds extra strain, other stressors on family life continue, such as substance misuse, poverty and neglect. And those problems can revisit future generations, as children who had traumatic childhoods grow into adults who deal with stress in unhealthy ways.
But resiliency, the character trait that helps people get past tough times, can be built.
Over the years, various community partners have worked to build resiliency in the Cadillac area, both among adults and children.
But the COVID-19 pandemic hit "pause" on many of those in-person efforts.
"I honestly have to say that the momentum that has built up over the previous probably two-to-three years, has stalled because of the pandemic," said Karen Staub, prevention coordinator for the Wexford-Missaukee Child Protection Council. "And because we're not able to get out into the community like we normally would."
In February, there usually would have been a family expo. It didn't happen this year. A child safety expo in partnership with the fire department didn't happen in September.
And this year's and last year's pinwheel garden project, typically held in April to raise awareness for child abuse, have also been called off, as those events typically happen in-person.
While parent education can happen online, "Honestly the parents are very 'zoomed-out,'" Staub remarked. "They don't want anything else."
Parenting cafés or networking nights in days past would often provide childcare so parents could attend. But that's not the case when the gatherings are held virtually.
Kids are in the room with their parents and the parents can't pay attention, Staub noted.
But Staub is hopeful that when the pandemic abates, the work of raising awareness about child welfare issues and building resiliency won't need to start from scratch.
The council and other organizations and agencies have been staying in touch, Staub said.
That's good because the pandemic itself is a source of generational trauma.
"We will see the effects of this pandemic for years to come," Neihardt said.
Neihardt predicted that, as the classroom sizes rise again post-pandemic, "we'll have bigger behaviors."
"It is a worry," Neihardt said.
Families will need additional help to build resilience (see sidebar on key steps in building resilience).
"They're going to need more help establishing those social connections ... We know it's gonna be really, really difficult," Staub said.
"For the Child Protection Council, the thing we struggle with, and we always have struggled with, is that it is hard to measure success with prevention services. Because we focus on raising awareness and community education on preventing child abuse and neglect BEFORE it happens, the measure of that cannot be seen through standard evaluation practices," Staub added.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.