Pandemic causing Thanksgiving meal staples price hike

The company you have this Thanksgiving, or lack of it, isn't the only thing that COVID-19 is impacting this year, according to a report from Purdue University.
It appears the traditional holiday meal also is going to cost a little more in 2020.
Like the other uncertainty and volatility that the global pandemic introduced in general, food prices are mirroring that, according to Jayson Lusk, Purdue Agricultural Economics Department head and professor.
"While many food prices have come back down off the spikes in late spring and early summer, retail food prices remain significantly higher now than at the same time last year," Lusk said.
In October, prices of food at the grocery store were 4% higher than the same time last year, according to Lusk. It has been nearly 10 years since this rate of annual food price inflation has occurred, Lusk said.
Referencing data collected by the Bureau of Labor Statistics and U.S. Department of Agriculture, Lusk said that wholesale turkey prices are about 15% higher than they were in November of last year and 30% higher than Thanksgiving 2018. Currently, wholesale turkey prices are hovering around $1.25 per pound compared with roughly 95 cents per pound two years ago. At retail locations, meat, dairy, and egg prices are running 6.1% higher than this time last year, baking products experienced a 3% hike, and produce prices are 2.6% higher than 2019.
“This year-over-year change is higher than has been observed in the last decade,‘ Lusk said. “From 2000 to 2019, the average annual change in retail grocery prices was about 1.95%. Throughout much of 2015 and 2016, retail grocery prices actually fell relative to the year prior.‘
As COVID-19 cases climb throughout the country, particularly in the Midwest, Lusk predicts people might see a run on certain goods around the holidays, although nothing compared with the empty shelves seen in March. Many stores experienced shortages in the spring as demand shifted away from restaurants and fast-food restaurants to grocery store goods, and the nationwide food system had to scramble to adjust and meet those demands.
Grocers, however, are more prepared, and there are no anticipated shortages, according to SpartanNash Vice President of Corporate Affairs and Communications Meredith Gremel. SpartanNash is the parent company of Family Fare Supermarkets.
While there are reports of similar stockpiling shopping activities happening as cases continue to rise and winter approaches, Gremel said people should not worry about there not being enough products. Gremel also said people should only buy what they need and know what they need for the next week will be there.
"There is not a need to stockpile. Be mindful that those behaviors impact your neighbors," she said.
With the recent emergency order from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, SpartanNash anticipates increased customer traffic leading into the historically busy holiday season.
In anticipation of this, SpartanNash's distribution team has worked proactively with its suppliers to ensure stores can provide our customers with the essential food, medicine, and household products they need, according to Gremel. While the company is experiencing some challenges with a limited number of products like spices, Gremel said its supply chain has recovered from initial shortages.
Within some categories like the high demand for paper and cleaning products, people also may find a reduction in the selection, but SpartanNash will still offer several options, Gremel said.
