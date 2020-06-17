CADILLAC — For years, the development of the TeriDee property near U.S. 131 and M-55 was delayed due to a legal battle.
But now, it's COVID-19 that's left the property near the highway entrance and exit mostly undeveloped, compared to the owner's plans to turn the Cadillac Junction property into a hotel, commercial and residential complex.
"We had several proposals out," said Jim Vanderlaan, a co-owner of the Cadillac Junction property. "And we were getting real close to signing up some very nice occupants there. When the pandemic hit ... everyone hit the pause button."
Vanderlaan said the developers had extended a road and done some site preparation work.
Building construction is still a question mark.
"We just feel strongly that ... we have the best location north of Grand Rapids," Vanderlaan said. "And we know that God's in control."
Vanderlaan declined to name names but said the businesses that they'd been in discussion with "the area of Cadillac would do well by."
The Cadillac News asked Vanderlaan whether housing or commercial or retail space would be constructed first.
He said the plan was to put commercial spaces in first.
"It would be commercial-type spaces first," Vanderlaan said. "Retail is going to be very tough. We've kind of had to re-focus who we go after."
Vanderlaan said there are some retail businesses that are still building new stores, but in recent years, some of the "big box" type stores have stopped creating new stores and have closed some (the Cadillac area has lost several in recent years, with Peebles, Big Lots, and others shutting down).
There are still some retail businesses that were expanding their store counts prior to the pandemic, and Vanderlaan indicated he was hopeful Cadillac Junction could attract some, in addition to other commercial spaces that are their focus.
"Hotels and restaurants definitely are on our radar," he said.
But for now, it's a waiting game.
"It's not just yellow light it's a red light," Vanderlaan said about the impact of the pandemic on development. Nevertheless, "we're still extremely confident that we have a great site."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.