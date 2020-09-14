CADILLAC — Cadillac resident Chris Cornell has been spending a lot of time at Carl’s Sport Center lately.
The 38-year-old is getting back into hunting for the first time in several years; he said the boredom of not being able to do many of the things he used to do was a big motivation for his decision to get back into the woods.
“With the COVID thing going on, why not go hunting?‘ Cornell said. “It’s easy to social distance in the woods. I’ve actually been doing a lot more outdoor things in general. I’ve just been trying to stay busy and it’s probably better for my health (being more active outside).‘
In October, Cornell plans to go bow hunting for the first time, although he won’t be purchasing his deer hunting license until closer to the start of the season.
Carl Carlson, owner of Carl’s Sport Center, located on M-55 east of Cadillac, said he sells more licenses the day before firearm deer season than on any day of the year.
Carlson is hoping this year is no exception, since the number of licenses he’s sold so far is down significantly from a typical year.
“Normally by now I’d have sold 300-400 licenses,‘ Carlson said. “But this year I’ve only sold 16 so far.‘
Carlson attributes some of that decrease to issues with the licensing system, as well as delays in the state providing hunting regulation guidance.
“People have been holding off because they don’t know the rules,‘ Carlson said. “It’s very hard on us right now.‘
While license sales have been lackluster for Carlson, conservation officials say the COVID-19 pandemic might end up increasing hunter participation rates, at least temporarily.
Chad Stewart, deer, elk and moose program leader for the Department of Natural Resources, said a slight trend upward in turkey and fishing sales earlier this year may bode well for the upcoming deer hunting season, which has seen consistent annual declines of 2-4% in hunter participation for a number of years.
Stewart said Michigan has lost around 300,000 hunters since the late 1990s as a result of younger generations not being as involved in hunting as Baby Boomers, who have been aging out of the sport.
“We’re not seeing the level of addition to match the attrition,‘ Stewart said. “We’re on track to lose 100,000 more hunters in the next decade.‘
This season, however, may see a reprieve of that downward trend as a result of more people spending time outside due to COVID.
Stewart said the trends they saw in turkey and fishing sales in the spring very well could extend to the deer hunting season, which may result in steady or even increasing hunter participation for the first time in more than two decades.
“People are getting outdoors more and are reconnecting with their pastimes, so there is potential for increased hunter participation,‘ Stewart said. “I don’t think this will be a reversal, though. I think this season could be an anomaly.‘
Even having one year when hunter numbers don’t decline is a win for conservationists, who have been attempting to slow the downward trend for some time.
Those who will be getting out into the woods of Northern Michigan for the first time in a long time couldn’t have picked a better year, as conditions are looking excellent for the upcoming seasons, according to the DNR.
“Last winter had little to no impact on deer abundance in the northern Lower Peninsula, with numbers high across much of the region,‘ according to the DNR’s deer hunting preview issued Thursday. “Antler development and body size look exceptionally good this year, likely due to mild winter conditions and good natural food sources available in the spring and summer.‘
Stewart said the ban on bait piles that spurred some debate last year didn’t have much of an impact on either overall hunter numbers (beyond the loss that has been experienced each year due to attrition) or number of animals harvested.
With 25 counties previously passing bans of their own before the state implemented one to control the spread of chronic wasting disease, Stewart said no longer allowing bait piles wasn’t a huge adjustment statewide.
Stewart said the ban may already be making an impact, as there doesn’t seem to have been any expansion of CWD from the areas where it already has been discovered.
“That’s encouraging,‘ Stewart said. “But this is something we’re still going to be dealing with for a long time.‘
