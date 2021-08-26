CADILLAC — Jimmy John’s soon will have some company in the bottom floor of the Cadillac Lofts building, as crews have begun the buildout of a Papa John’s pizzeria at that location.
Pizzeria co-owner Matt Blakely said they hope to be open by the beginning of November, although that timeline may have to be adjusted if they run into complications or material delays.
Blakely and his business partner, Michael Ascione, who are natives of Northern Michigan, opened their first Papa John’s location in Kingsley last year.
“The community has really taken to us there,” Blakely said. “Cadillac has been on our area of expansion list.”
Blakely said he has worked in the restaurant industry for more than 20 years and has been involved in the opening of seven establishments, including the Papa John’s locations in Cadillac and Kingsley.
What drew Blakely and Ascione to the Cadillac Lofts site was its central location in the city’s downtown, in addition to it unique proximity to a ready-made customer base.
“Being in the heart of the city fit our business model well,” Blakely said. “We’ll be closer to houses and foot traffic, and delivery times will be quicker than if we were on the north end of town.”
Blakely said they’re also anticipating many Lofts apartment occupants will be both customers and employees of Papa John’s once they’re up and running.
“It will be easy for them to get to, order from and maybe work at as a second job when they come home,” Blakely said.
The Papa John’s business model revolves primarily around take-out and delivery orders, which makes it perfect for the Lofts since they won’t have much room for dine-in customers, although they will have a few tables set up, Blakely said.
Blakely said Northern Michigan hasn’t had much exposure to Papa John’s and he believes they’ll be able to quickly generate a loyal clientele thanks to the strength of the brand, highlighted in their well-known slogan, “Better ingredients, better pizza, Papa John’s.”
“The restaurant industry (especially among pizzerias), is very competitive,” Blakely said. “But this is a different kind of pizza and we think that will show through. We think this is a great place to expand on that brand.”
Crews are in the process of building out one of the available spaces on the first floor of the Lofts for the pizzeria. Since it’s a new building, Blakely said they’ll be creating the restaurant virtually from scratch, including cement, plumbing, electrical and HVAC work, and installation of ovens, hoods, refrigerators and other kitchen equipment.
Doing a total buildout is a large endeavor but Blakely said the Papa John’s corporate team has been providing a lot of support.
Blakely said he’s inquired about what it would take for NBA Hall of Famer and Papa John’s ambassador Shaquille O’Neal to pay a visit to the Cadillac location when they open but hasn’t yet heard back.
While they’re already advertising for prospective employees, Blakely said they’ll be kicking their hiring process into high gear when they’re closer to opening.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.