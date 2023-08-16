MANTON — The names of three candidates for Manton city commission, including one incumbent, will not be on the ballot in November due to errors in the paperwork they submitted to the Wexford County Clerk’s Office.
Wexford County Clerk Alaina Nyman said after a review of the candidates’ affidavits, it was found that three did not include all the information required to be on the ballot.
Among the information missing in the paperwork was what office they were running for and how they would like their name to appear on the ballot.
Those candidates are Ken Martz, Heather O’Connor and current commissioner Marcie Wilson.
Candidates whose names will appear on the ballot are incumbent commissioners Lisa Gillett and Sue Fullerton, along with challengers Steven Green, Nicole Johnson and Jessica Wilkins.
There are three commission spots up for grabs in November, in addition to the position of mayor. Candidates running for mayor are Joseph Grzybowski and former commissioner Rick Rayment.
Nyman said Dawn Pant, a candidate for the Manton board of review, also didn’t include all the required information in her paperwork, and will not be on the ballot.
