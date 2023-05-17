CADILLAC — The wheels of bureaucracy can be slow moving, as WexExpress Executive Director Carrie Thompson is finding out.
Thompson said she recently filed the last of the paperwork required by the Federal Transit Administration to begin the second phase of a commuter rail service study.
Even with all the paperwork submitted, Thompson said she’s been informed that authorization from the FTA likely will be at least 90 days out.
Once they receive authorization, Thompson said they’ll hold a project kickoff meeting involving all the local stakeholders. At that point, they’ll also issue a request for proposals inviting companies interested in conducting the study to submit bids on the project.
Taking into account the time it will take to review bids, Thompson estimated that actual work on the study won’t begin until sometime in October or November.
While it’s taken longer to get through the paperwork portion of the project than Thompson anticipated it would, she’s still very optimistic about the impact that the study’s results could have on this part of Northern Michigan.
Last summer, the U.S. Department of Transportation announced that WexExpress would be awarded a $1.3 million grant for the second phase of the passenger rail service study.
Thompson first applied for the grant in 2021 but just barely missed out on receiving it at that time. A few tweaks to the application were all that were needed to be selected this time around.
With the grant funding approved, WexExpress will be in charge of distributing the money to the partnering agencies involved in the study.
The Groundwork Center for Resilient Communities, a nonprofit advocacy organization located in Traverse City, a few years ago completed the first phase of the study, which found that a passenger rail service through 15 counties from Ann Arbor to Petoskey was a viable project that would attract 1.5 million riders a year and generate $100 million in annual revenue by 2040.
Following the first phase, Groundwork had intended to test the concept and the market for regular passenger rail service with special event excursion trains but the COVID-19 pandemic derailed that plan.
To get the project moving forward again, Groundwork partnered with WexExpress to apply for funding for the second phase of the study.
Thompson said part of the reason she wanted WexExpress to play a major role in the study is to ensure that the voices of area residents were heard.
If some other organization in Traverse City or Ann Arbor, for instance, had instead been selected for a grant, Thompson said it’s possible that this part of Northern Michigan might have been overlooked.
Feedback from residents, community leaders, businesses and industry in the area could play a crucial role in deciding many aspects of the project, including where a transit station should be located, Thompson said.
A major aspect of the study will be to determine what sort of improvements need to be made to the existing rail in order for it to be suitable for commuter service. Knowing what needs to be done will give organizers an idea how much it’s going to cost.
“No one knows until they do the study,” Thompson said.
Not only does commuter rail service have the potential to bring more visitors and commerce to the area, but Thompson said improvements to the rail also will naturally benefit freight service, which is vital to local industries.
Carolyn Ulstad, Groundwork staffer and one of the writers of the grant, previously told the Cadillac News that Cadillac would be a branching point between Traverse City and Petoskey. Such a branching point would require a rail station of some kind.
Groundwork’s involvement in the study will entail public outreach, including charrette meetings to collect feedback about what how communities along the line would like to be involved in the project.
In Cadillac, for instance, Ulstad envisions a number of conversations with the community about the creation of the transit station.
Cadillac Community Development Director John Wallace said one of the challenges they’ll work through as the project progresses is determining how such a station could be integrated into downtown, given that space in that area already is limited.
If the passenger line’s development continues as planned in the next several years, Wallace said the city also will have to address other challenges, including the area’s workforce and housing shortages.
Ulstad said it seems like a number of towns and states throughout the country are simultaneously looking at expanding rail service as a means of transportation. Ulstad said that the resurgence of passenger rail service could have something to do with people being more interested in traveling across the country; retirees looking for a way to stay mobile after they’ve decided to give up on driving themselves; and young people trying to save money by cutting down on the number of vehicles in the family and instead walking or taking public transportation to work.
Planners have indicated that they’d like to see some sort of passenger service up and running on the line within the next five years.
