LAKE CITY — Those looking for a chance to find out about options when it comes to senior housing will have one more chance.
On Friday, the first of two Parade of Senior Homes was held in Wexford County with the second to be held in Missaukee County on Sept. 27. The two events were hosted by the Senior Network Advocacy Group and the Alliance for Senior House and the tours are designed to help those looking towards the future become educated on senior housing options in the Missaukee/Wexford area.
For each tour, the participants visit three to four different homes. The Missaukee County homes will include Autumnwood of McBain, Whispering Pines Living Center, Maple Ridge Living Center and Quiet Creek Adult Foster Care. In Wexford, participants toured Curry House Assisted Living, Green Acres of Cadillac, Harbor View Apartments and Samaritas Senior Living.
"We visit different homes with each parade: independent living-assisted living, and skilled nursing homes. Also, they hear information about funding and VA benefits when it comes to housing," Alliance for Senior Housing Owner Connie Hintsala said. "We have many agencies involved in this endeavor including the Cadillac Senior Center, Lake City Senior Center, and Wex Express who will be providing the transportation for the day.‘
The Sept. 27 tour in Missaukee County is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. promptly from the Lake City Senior Center. The goal is to return to the Senior Centers by 2 p.m.These tours are free of charge and refreshments will be provided at each stop. While free, those interested in the Sept. 27 tour are asked to register in advance because space is limited.
To register for the Missaukee County tour call the Lake City Senior Center at (231) 839-4351.
