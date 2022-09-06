MANTON — Dozens of floats, vehicles and walkers made up this year’s Manton Harvest Parade, which packed the downtown area with residents and visitors excited to take part in the 98th annual event.
The parade started at 10 a.m., and was spearheaded by representatives of area police, EMS and fire departments.
A number of veteran’s organizations also made appearances in the parade, including the Cadillac Area Honor Guard. Also participating were a number of area businesses, political candidates and office holders, people driving tractors and antique cars, the Patriot Choir and the Shriners, to name a few.
Special to this year’s parade were floats dedicated to the memory of the late Don Larson, who for several decades helped to organize the parade and was a well known businessman in town.
For the kids, one of the biggest draw of the parade was the handfuls of candy being tossed out.
Among kids and adults alike, some of the performances were particularly well receiving, including by a troupe of Irish dancers, bagpipe players, Manton High School Band, a sword juggler and the Scottville Clown Band, among others.
Monday was the last day of the Manton Harvest Festival, and also included a midway, lumberjack competition, lawn tractor pulls and a car show at the Manton High School.
